What Scottie Scheffler said on being paired with Rory McIlroy and a 2X Major Champion

Scottie Scheffler is currently in the field for the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. He is paired with 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy and the defending champion Xander Schauffele.

During the pre-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler spoke about being paired with McIlroy and Schauffele for the first two rounds.

"The point was two guys who are playing some of the best golf in the world. You know, Xander won two majors last year, and Rory already won the Players and the Masters this year. So he's playing some fantastic golf," Scheffler said.

"And, yeah, it should be a lot of fun. I've seen that pairing before, and, you know, we have a good time out there, and it's competitive. And I think, when I look back on my career, these will be some of the fondest memories I have, getting to play with some of the best players in the world and compete to try and win tournaments," Scheffler revealed.

Sky Sports Golf shared the clip on X and wrote:

"'We'll have a good time out there.' Scottie Scheffler on being grouped with Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship 🏌️‍♂️"

Scottie Scheffler is yet to win the PGA Championship trophy, as his two major wins came in the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2023, where he finished T2, while last year he finished T8 for the event.

So he has been knocking on the doors of victory for a while now, and he will be hopeful of registering his third major championship win this week.

Look at Scottie Scheffler's form coming into the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is coming into the 2025 PGA Championship with a win a couple of weeks back at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He registered his first win of the season and gained momentum before the second major.

In the nine events played so far, Scheffler hasn't missed any cuts with six top-10 finishes and made $6,711,197 as official prize money on the PGA Tour.

Here is the full list:

Feb 2, 2025 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : Tied 9th, -15, $535,000

: Tied 9th, -15, $535,000 Feb 9, 2025 – WM Phoenix Open : Tied 25th, -9, $69,197.14

: Tied 25th, -9, $69,197.14 Feb 16, 2025 – The Genesis Invitational : Tied 3rd, -9, $1,200,000

: Tied 3rd, -9, $1,200,000 Mar 9, 2025 – Arnold Palmer Invitational : Tied 11th, -4, $451,250

: Tied 11th, -4, $451,250 Mar 16, 2025 – THE PLAYERS Championship : Tied 20th, -4, $240,250

: Tied 20th, -4, $240,250 Mar 30, 2025 – Texas Children's Houston Open : Tied 2nd, -19, $845,500

: Tied 2nd, -19, $845,500 Apr 13, 2025 – Masters Tournament : 4th, -8, $1,008,000

: 4th, -8, $1,008,000 Apr 20, 2025 – RBC Heritage : Tied 8th, -12, $580,000

: Tied 8th, -12, $580,000 May 4, 2025 – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Winner, -31, $1,782,000

