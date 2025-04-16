What Scottie Scheffler said after Rory McIlroy’s historic win at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler had a decent week last week at the Augusta National during the 2025 Masters, while Rory McIlroy managed to win his first green jacket. As per tradition, Scheffler presented him with the green jacket as the defending champion of the Masters.

Ad

McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, while Scheffler finished solo 4th. The two-time Major championship winner, who is not so active on social media, shared a reel on his Instagram and wrote a couple of sentences about Mcllory's historic Masters win.

"What a week at @themasters! Congratulations to @rorymcilroy on a historic grand slam win. It was an honor to get to put on the green jacket."

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the defending champion of the event, Scottie Scheffler was the favorite coming into the 2025 Masters. Even though he struggled a bit and faltered on a few holes, he showcased decent consistency throughout the week and scored -8 for the event. He remained just three strokes behind the leaders, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, on the other hand, came from behind in the Masters as he had a dismal start to the event with an even-par finish and was seven strokes behind the leader after day one. However, he bounced back and eventually won his first-ever green jacket in the playoffs to complete his career Grand Slam.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shares his thoughts about his performance at the 2025 Masters

In the post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler talked about his performance at the 2025 Masters and said he could have gotten frustrated with the way he was playing but was proud to put up a good fight. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, I think it was easily a week in which I could have gotten frustrated with either how I was playing or how I was swinging or stuff going on on the course, not hitting it where I was looking."

Ad

Scottie Scheffler will be competing in the RBC Heritage 2025 this week - Source: Getty

"I was just proud of the way we hung in there and put up a good fight. A few different things happen today, and I maybe have a chance in the tournaments. I wasn't far off. Overall, it was a good week for me mentally and something to build off of," he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is back in the field this week and will be competing in the 2025 RBC Heritage. He is the defending champion of the event and will look to defend his title and register his first win of the season.

Scheffler is paired with Viktor Hovland for the first two rounds and is all set to tee off at 10:15 am EDT for round one and 1:30 pm EDT for the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More