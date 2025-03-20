What are "Scottie Style" burgers? Exploring Scottie Scheffler's signature dish at The Masters Champions Dinner

The menu for Scottie Scheffler's second Champions Dinner ahead of The Masters has been revealed. The official X account of The Masters posted a picture of Scheffler's menu for the esteemed dinner.

While speaking to the media during his Champions press conference ahead of The Masters on Wednesday, Scheffler elaborated on his menu choices for the Champions Dinner.

One of the appetizers for the meal includes cheeseburger sliders, served "Scottie Style". When asked what "Scottie Style" burgers entail and why he chose cheeseburgers, Scheffler elaborated.

"It's as simple as cheeseburgers is my favorite food. I don't eat them now as often as I did when I was a kid. I've got to watch a little bit more what I eat now. But "Scottie style," I always put the fries on my burger, and that's what "Scottie style" is. It's fries on the patty. It's usually thin patties. So my favorite burger place here in town, it's thin patties with cheese in between each patty. And I'll find some of the melted cheese, throw the fries in there, catch up. It's pretty great," the two-time Masters champion said during the press conference for the event.

Scheffler's main course this year is the same as it was at the Champions Dinner two years ago, giving attendees a choice of a wood-fired Cowboys ribeye or blackened redfish.

Scottie Scheffler talks about how he balances personal and professional life and recent injury woes

Scheffler after winning The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

While speaking at his Champions press conference on Wednesday, Scheffler discussed the state of his game, his health, and his outlook heading into this year's major championships. Scheffler was asked why his game fits so well at Augusta National.

"Why does my game fit so well at Augusta National? It's a good question. I think the golf course is really difficult. You have to manage your way around the course, and I've been very -- I've done a very good job of managing my way around the course the last few years and hitting the appropriate shots when I need to and being in control of my ball," he mentioned during the presser.

Scheffler also discussed the injury to his hand that he suffered this year while cooking and how he is feeling heading into the first major championship of the year.

"You know, I think it would be silly to say that it didn't set me back a little bit because I had to take a good amount of time off. I'm a right-handed golfer. So any sort of injury you have to that hand, especially a surgical one is going to have some sort of effect. So I think it would be silly to say that it didn't set me back a little bit. But at the end of the day, you know, it's one of those things where you know, accidents happen. I'm going to live my life. I can't live in a bubble. You know we were literally making Christmas dinner, and you know, sustained an injury. That's the stuff that happens," he said.

He was also asked about how he keeps his focus on golf when so much is going on in his life, including the recent birth of his son.

"I try to compartmentalize things. So I feel like I have my work life and personal life. When we're traveling and playing golf tournaments, very focused on my job, especially at the golf course. Very focused on the things I need to do to go out and play well. And when I get home for the day, I try to leave those things at the golf course. Whether or not I have a good or bad day on the golf course, my son definitely didn't care. My wife is aware of whether or not I have a bad day, but she also doesn't care too much. Just try and keep the two things separated and kind of go from there," Scheffler mentioned.

Scheffler has played well in 2025, though he's still looking for his first PGA Tour win since the Tour Championship at the beginning of last September. He also won the Hero World Challenge, a small event hosted by Tiger Woods in December.

His best finish in 2025 came at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for third place, three shots behind winner Ludvig Aberg.

