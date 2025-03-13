What was served at Brooks Koepka’s 2024 LIV Champions Dinner? Menu explored

LIV Golf, in collaboration with Smash Golf Club, has posted a series of pictures and videos showcasing the menu for the Champions Dinner. In April 2024, LIV Golf introduced its inaugural Champions Dinner at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore tournament.

Ad

This event mirrored the tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner, aiming to honor past tournament winners and foster camaraderie among players. The caption of the post shared on March 12 reads:

"Thoughts on @dickelliott’s Champions Dinner menu? 🤤"

Ad

Trending

The menu included Irish tapas, Irish brown Crab, Warm starter, Singapore noodles, main course, dessert, beverages and wines. The first slide featured the detailed menu of the dinner followed by pictures of four of the dishes mentioned on the menu. The last slide featured a video clip of champions arriving at the venue.

The dinner paid tribute to champions, including Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch. The evening commenced with a ceremonial procession reminiscent of Augusta National's customs, featuring caddies in white uniforms.

Ad

Brooks Koepka sits at 22nd in the LIV Golf individual rankings as of March 2025. His latest outing at LIV Golf Hong Kong saw him finish tied for 35th. His first significant outing of 2025 came at LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished T33. Following that, Koepka teed it up at LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished tied for 7th with a score of 6-under par.

Meanwhile, Koepka recently found himself in a controversy following Fred Couple's comments on him.

Ad

Brooks Koepka's explanation to shut down Fred Couples' comments

Fred Couples stirred the pot recently with comments suggesting Brooks Koepka might be eying a return to the PGA Tour. With the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf still uncertain, speculation about player movements is rampant. Couples seemed confident in his claim, but Koepka was not on the same page.

Ad

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, Koepka addressed the rumors directly, making it clear that while he and Couples have conversations, they don't dive too deep into the ongoing situation. He also revealed that Couples had texted him after the comments gained traction.

"We don't go too much into detail about what's going on. Like I've said before, I'm not in those rooms. I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens," he said.

Ad

"I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does. Right now, I'm just focused on how I play better, how do I play better in the Majors, and how this team wins, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again. It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle," he added.

Following Koepka's stance, other golfers, such as Phil Mickelson, also reacted to Couples' remarks supporting Koepka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback