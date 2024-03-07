What is Tiger Woods’ role in the PGA Tour Enterprises? All you need to know about the 48-year-old’s crucial appointment

Tiger Woods has been appointed as the vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises, a newly formed entity within the American golf series.

The PGA Tour recently finalized a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), leading to the establishment of the new entity. Under the leadership of CEO Jay Monahan, Woods will serve as the vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises. As Woods maintains his role as player director on the PGA Tour policy board, he will carry over his responsibilities to the new organization.

The board of PGA Tour Enterprises comprises 13 members, with representation from four individuals from Strategic Sports Group, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and six PGA Tour players.

Monahan released a statement while announcing the members of the board. He said (via CBS Sports):

"Today's announcement is another milestone for our organization, as I believe we have arrived at a PGA Tour Enterprise's board of directors with the right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future.'

"Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members' priorities and needs. And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour. Their expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success and growth of our commercial initiatives," he added.

Who are the PGA Tour Enterprises board members?

The six PGA Tour Policy Board Players' Directors will be part of the new entity's board, with Tiger Woods as the vice chairman. PGA Tour Enterprises' board members include former World No.1 Adam Scott, and PGA Tour players Webb Simpson, and Peter Malnati.

Additionally, Jordan Spieth, who joined the PGA Tour Policy Board last year following Rory McIlroy's resignation, and Patrick Cantlay are also part of the roster. Other members include Director Liaison Joe Ogilvie, Independent Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board Joe Gorder, and Andrew Cohen.

Here's the full list of all 13 board members of PGA Tour Enterprises:

Jay Monahan (CEO)

Tiger Woods (PGA Tour player)

Jordan Spieth (PGA Tour player)

Webb Simpson (PGA Tour player)

Patrick Cantlay (PGA Tour player)

Adam Scott (PGA Tour player)

Peter Malnati (PGA Tour player)

Joe Ogilvie (director liaison)

Joe Gorder (independent director on the PGA Tour policy board)

John Henry (Boston Red Sox)

Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons)

Andrew Cohen (New York Mets)

Sam Kennedy (Boston Red Sox)

Despite the $3 billion deal with SSG, the PGA Tour continues to have discussions with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). In June 2023, the Tour announced intentions to merge with PIF, but the deal remains uncertain, with reports indicating that it could be finalized by the end of March 2024.