What was Tiger Woods’ score at the 2023 Hero World Challenge Pro Am today?

Tiger Woods is back on professional golf and was seen playing at the 2023 Hero World Challenge Pro Am on Wednesday. Although the legendary golfer did not play all 18 holes, he teed up for just nine.

As per Golf Digest, Woods has unofficially shot a score of ever par 36. His scorecard included birdies on the third and ninth hole and two bogeys on the sixth and eighth hole.

When it was announced that Woods would be playing just nine holes in the Pro-Am event, fans speculated that the golfer was not really doing fine. However, as per his manager, Rob McNamara, he was saving himself for the next four days at the Albany Golf Club.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods spoke to the reports in The Bahamas and said that he felt his game was "rusty" as he had not played in a while. He added that he was excited to compete and play this week in the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

As quoted by ESPN, he said:

"My game feels rusty; I haven't played in a while. I had my subtalar fused. I'm excited to compete and play, and I'm just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while."

He shared that he does not have the pain that he had earlier during the Masters Tournament in April due to the post-traumatic arthritis he suffered due to the car accident he had in 2021.

He added:

"I can tell you this: I don't have any of the pain that I had at Augusta or pre-that in my ankle. Well, other parts are taking the brunt of the load, so I'm a little more sore in other areas, but the ankle's good. So that surgery was a success."

How did Tiger Woods swing look like at the 2023 Hero World Challenge Pro Am?

The 47-year-old legendary golfer made his long-awaited return to the game of golf at his own hosted tournament, the 2023 Hero World Challenge. As mentioned earlier, he teed up at the Pro Am event on Wednesday morning but did not play all 18 holes.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which Tiger Woods can be seen swinging his golf club at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. It was noteworthy that his swing has contradictory changed and has become shorter.

In the other videos circulated all across social media, Woods seemed to be fine and was walking way better than he was at the Augusta National in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

For the first round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, Tiger Woods is paired with Justin Thomas. They are scheduled to start their play at 11:52 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 30.