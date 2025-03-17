What time does the Players Championship start on Monday? Playoff Schedule and more

Following the regular 72-hole action at the Players Championship 2025, Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun ended in a two-way tie for the playoff. Now, the three-hole playoff will take place on Monday, March 17, to find out the winner of this year's edition.

On Sunday, March 16, Rory McIlroy fired a 4-under 68 to finish the week at 12-under. He was joined by J.J. Spaun at the lead, who carded an even-par 72 on Day 4 at TPC Sawgrass. The event was forced to a Monday finish as the Sunday round faced delays due to inclement weather.

The Players Championship 2025 playoff will start on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. The playoff will be played in a three-hole format and will take place on holes 16, 17, and 18.

If both the players tie after the three extra holes, they will move to the sudden-death playoff. The sudden death playoff will begin from the 17th hole and then to Hole no. 18th.

McIlroy is looking for his second win at TPC Sawgrass. Notably, his first win came on March 17 six years ago, and now he has a chance to repeat the feat on St. Patrick's Day once again.

As for Spaun, he has a chance to claim his biggest-ever title and second win on the PGA Tour. His first win came three years ago at the Valero Texas Open. This is the third time this year he is in contention for the title after failing keep his nerve at the Sony Open and the Cognizant Classic. However, he will look to cross the final hurdle this time.

The Players Championship 2025 provisional leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the provisional leaderboard for the Players Championship 2025 (top 30 and ties):

T1. Rory McIlroy: -12

T1. J.J. Spaun: -12

T3. Tom Hoge: -10

T3. Akshay Bhatia: -10

T3. Lucas Glover: -10

T6. Danny Walker: -9

T6. Corey Conners: -9

T6. Bud Cauley: -9

T6. Robert MacIntyre: -8

T10. Collin Morikawa: -7

T10. Davis Thompson: -7

T12. Patrick Cantlay: -6

T12. Jake Knapp: -6

T14. Aaron Rai: -5

T14. Denny McCarthy: -5

T14. Tommy Fleetwood: -5

T14. Sam Ryder: -5

T14. Sepp Straka: -5

T14. Alex Smalley: -5

T20. Shane Lowry: -4

T20. Ryan Fox: -4

T20. Keegan Bradley: -4

T20. Joe Highsmith: -4

T20. Matt McCarty: -4

T20. Daniel Berger: -4

T20. Scottie Scheffler: -4

T20. Min Woo Lee: -4

T20. Max McGreevy: -4

T20. Stephan Jaeger: -4

T30. Russell Henley: -3

T30. Harris English: -3

T30. Will Zalatoris: -3

