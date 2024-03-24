What time will leader Keith Mitchell tee off at the final round on Sunday at the Valspar Championship 2024? Tee times explored

Keith Mitchell is paired with Seamus Power for the final round of the Valspar Championship 2024. The duo will begin the final round on Sunday, March 24, from the first tee at 1:50 pm ET.

Mitchell fired 6-under 66 in the third round of the Valspar Championship to jump five spots and take a two-stroke lead after 54 holes. He started with a birdie on the first hole but bogeyed the third, fifth, and sixth. With a birdie on the ninth hole, he finished the front nine at 1-over. Learning from his errors, he piled four birdies on holes 12–17, and then an eagle on the 18th ensured that he would come on Sunday as a 54-hole solo leader.

Power and Peter Malnati carded 4-under 68 and were tied for second alongside Mackenzie Hughes, who shot 69. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd and Chandler Phillips were three strokes back.

Complete tee time details for the Valspar Championship 2024, Round 4

The final round of the Valspar Championship will begin at 7:35 am ET on Sunday. Bronson Burgoon will be the solo player to start the final round. Harry Hall and Chan Kim will be the first pair to tee off on Sunday. They will begin their round at 7:40 am ET.

Here are the complete tee times for the Valspar Championship 2024, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:35 am: Bronson Burgoon

7:40 am: Harry Hall, Chan Kim

7:49 am: Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim

7:58 am: Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

8:07 am: Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti

8:16 am: Davis Skinns, Parker Coody

8:25 am: Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup

8:34 am: Callum Tarren, Ben Martin

8:43 am: Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork

8:52 am: Carson Young, Mac Meissner

9:01 am: Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley

9:15 am: Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim

9:24 am: Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink

9:33 am: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak

9:42 am: Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia

9:51 am: Max Greyserman, Justin Suh

10 am: Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel

10:10 am: Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie

10:20 am: Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune

10:30 am: Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan

10:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy

10:55 am: Hayden Springer, Eric Cole

11:05 am: Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki

11:15 am: Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:25 am: Jorde Campillo, Hayden Buckley

11:35 am: Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty

11:45 am: Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

11:55 am: Scott Stallings, Michael Kim

12:05 pm: Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin

12:15 pm: Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry

12:30 pm: K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace

12:40 am: Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges

12:50 pm: Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

1 pm: Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy

1:10 pm: Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey

1:20 pm: Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ

1:30 pm: Cameron Young, Brendon Todd

1:40 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati

1:50 pm: Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power