What is the total prize purse of PGA Tour's RSM Classic?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Nov 20, 2022 06:29 PM IST
RSM CLassic
RSM Classic ( Image via Getty)

The RSM Classic will wrap up with the finale on November 20 at the Sea Island Classic, Ga. The 2022 season has a purse of $8.1 million that would be distributed among the golfers based on their rankings, and the winner will take home $1,458,000.

The RSM Classic began in 2010 and has had a successful ten-year run. It was called the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when it was renamed the RSM Classic.

David Love III will host the tournament, which will have 156 golfers. Five players from the top 50 will compete in the event. However, the defending champion, Taylor Gooch, will miss this season as he has joined LIV Golf.

RSM Classic prize money

  1. $1,458,000
  2. $882,900
  3. $558,900
  4. $396,900
  5. $332,100
  6. $293,625
  7. $273,375
  8. $253,125
  9. $236,925
  10. $220,725
  11. $204,525
  12. $188,325
  13. $172,125
  14. $155,925
  15. $147,825
  16. $139,725
  17. $131,625
  18. $123,525
  19. $115,425
  20. $107,325
  21. $99,225
  22. $91,125
  23. $84,645
  24. $78,165
  25. $71,685
  26. $65,205
  27. $62,775
  28. $60,345
  29. $57,915
  30. $55,485
  31. $53,055
  32. $50,625
  33. $48,195
  34. $46,170
  35. $44,145
  36. $42,120
  37. $40,095
  38. $38,475
  39. $36,855
  40. $35,235
  41. $33,615
  42. $31,995
  43. $30,375
  44. $28,755
  45. $27,135
  46. $25,515
  47. $23,895
  48. $22,599
  49. $21,465
  50. $20,817
  51. $20,331
  52. $19,845
  53. $19,521
  54. $19,197
  55. $19,035
  56. $18,873
  57. $18,711
  58. $18,549
  59. $18,387
  60. $18,225
  61. $18,063
  62. $17,901
  63. $17,739
  64. $17,577
  65. $17,415

Golfers participating in the 2022 RSM Classic

  • Anders Albertson
  • Tyson Alexander
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Ryan Armour
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Erik Barnes
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Zac Blair
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Dean Burmester
  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Cameron Champ
  • Kevin Chappell
  • Stewart Cink
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Eric Cole
  • Trevor Cone
  • Austin Cook
  • MJ Daffue
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Jason Day
  • Zecheng Dou
  • Brett Drewitt
  • Jason Dufner
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Harris English
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Brice Garnett
  • Brian Gay
  • Michael Gligic
  • Conner Godsey
  • Will Gordon
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Tano Goya
  • Brent Grant
  • Ben Griffin
  • Bill Haas
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Paul Haley II
  • Harry Hall
  • Cole Hammer
  • Nick Hardy
  • Brian Harman
  • Scott Harrington
  • Jim Herman
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Harry Higgs
  • Lee Hodges
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Tom Hoge
  • Beau Hossler
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • John Huh
  • Palmer Jackson
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Zach Johnson
  • Sung Kang
  • Michael Kim
  • S.H. Kim
  • Chris Kirk
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Philip Knowles
  • Russell Knox
  • Kelly Kraft
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Andrew Landry
  • Nate Lashley
  • Hank Lebioda
  • Danny Lee
  • David Lingmerth
  • David Lipsky
  • Luke List
  • Adam Long
  • Davis Love III
  • Justin Lower
  • Peter Malnati
  • Ben Martin
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Max McGreevy
  • Troy Merritt
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Taylor Moore
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Matthew NeSmith
  • Bryson Nimmer
  • Seung-Yul Noh
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Andrew Novak
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Sean O'Hair
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Cameron Percy
  • Scott Piercy
  • J.T. Poston
  • Seamus Power
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Aaron Rai
  • Spencer Ralston
  • Chad Ramey
  • Doc Redman
  • Davis Riley
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Justin Rose
  • Kevin Roy
  • Sam Ryder
  • Rory Sabbatini
  • Adam Schenk
  • Matti Schmid
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Robby Shelton
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Webb Simpson
  • Alex Smalley
  • Austin Smotherman
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Scott Stallings
  • Sam Stevens
  • Sepp Straka
  • Robert Streb
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Chris Stroud
  • Brian Stuard
  • Justin Suh
  • Adam Svensson
  • Callum Tarren
  • Ben Taylor
  • Vaughn Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Davis Thompson
  • Michael Thompson
  • Brendon Todd
  • Martin Trainer
  • Kevin Tway
  • Camilo Villegas,
  • Matt Wallace
  • Nick Watney
  • Tim Weinhart
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Richy Werenski
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Danny Willett
  • Brandon Wu
  • Dylan Wu
  • Carson Young
  • Kevin Yu
  • Carl Yuan

Edited by Piyush Bisht
