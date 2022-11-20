What is the total prize purse of PGA Tour's RSM Classic?

The RSM Classic will wrap up with the finale on November 20 at the Sea Island Classic, Ga. The 2022 season has a purse of $8.1 million that would be distributed among the golfers based on their rankings, and the winner will take home $1,458,000.
The RSM Classic began in 2010 and has had a successful ten-year run. It was called the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when it was renamed the RSM Classic.
David Love III will host the tournament, which will have 156 golfers. Five players from the top 50 will compete in the event. However, the defending champion, Taylor Gooch, will miss this season as he has joined LIV Golf.
RSM Classic prize money
- $1,458,000
- $882,900
- $558,900
- $396,900
- $332,100
- $293,625
- $273,375
- $253,125
- $236,925
- $220,725
- $204,525
- $188,325
- $172,125
- $155,925
- $147,825
- $139,725
- $131,625
- $123,525
- $115,425
- $107,325
- $99,225
- $91,125
- $84,645
- $78,165
- $71,685
- $65,205
- $62,775
- $60,345
- $57,915
- $55,485
- $53,055
- $50,625
- $48,195
- $46,170
- $44,145
- $42,120
- $40,095
- $38,475
- $36,855
- $35,235
- $33,615
- $31,995
- $30,375
- $28,755
- $27,135
- $25,515
- $23,895
- $22,599
- $21,465
- $20,817
- $20,331
- $19,845
- $19,521
- $19,197
- $19,035
- $18,873
- $18,711
- $18,549
- $18,387
- $18,225
- $18,063
- $17,901
- $17,739
- $17,577
- $17,415
Golfers participating in the 2022 RSM Classic
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Conner Godsey
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Palmer Jackson
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Bryson Nimmer
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Spencer Ralston
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Camilo Villegas,
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Tim Weinhart
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
