What is the total prize purse of PGA Tour's RSM Classic?

The RSM Classic will wrap up with the finale on November 20 at the Sea Island Classic, Ga. The 2022 season has a purse of $8.1 million that would be distributed among the golfers based on their rankings, and the winner will take home $1,458,000.

The RSM Classic began in 2010 and has had a successful ten-year run. It was called the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when it was renamed the RSM Classic.

David Love III will host the tournament, which will have 156 golfers. Five players from the top 50 will compete in the event. However, the defending champion, Taylor Gooch, will miss this season as he has joined LIV Golf.

RSM Classic prize money

$1,458,000 $882,900 $558,900 $396,900 $332,100 $293,625 $273,375 $253,125 $236,925 $220,725 $204,525 $188,325 $172,125 $155,925 $147,825 $139,725 $131,625 $123,525 $115,425 $107,325 $99,225 $91,125 $84,645 $78,165 $71,685 $65,205 $62,775 $60,345 $57,915 $55,485 $53,055 $50,625 $48,195 $46,170 $44,145 $42,120 $40,095 $38,475 $36,855 $35,235 $33,615 $31,995 $30,375 $28,755 $27,135 $25,515 $23,895 $22,599 $21,465 $20,817 $20,331 $19,845 $19,521 $19,197 $19,035 $18,873 $18,711 $18,549 $18,387 $18,225 $18,063 $17,901 $17,739 $17,577 $17,415

Golfers participating in the 2022 RSM Classic

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Conner Godsey

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Palmer Jackson

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Bryson Nimmer

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Spencer Ralston

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Camilo Villegas,

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Tim Weinhart

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

