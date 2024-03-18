What are the updated FedEx Cup points post The Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship 2024 concluded on March 17, marking history as Scottie Scheffler became the first player to defend the tournament’s title. With a total score of 20 under par, the American professional golfer earned his second triumph of the season.
Being regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Major', the tournament awards its winner with elevated FedEx Cup points, mirroring the structure of the other four Majors. Consequently, Scheffler amassed 750 FedEx points alongside a whopping $4,500,000 cash prize. Following the conclusion of The Players Championship, his total FedEx points reached 2,298.00.
Moreover, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele who tied for second position on the leaderboard, earned 358 points each. As a result, Brian Harman's total points rose to 815.433, Wyndham Clark reached 1,531.27 points and Xander Schauffele now holds 1,121.08 FedEx points.
Full FedEx Cup points list after The Players Championship 2024:
Following is the list of the FedEx Cup's updated leaderboard of the top 50 golfers after The Players Championship 2024 tournament (according to Golf Digest):
- 1 Scottie Scheffler - 2,298.00
- 2: Wyndham Clark - 1,531.27
- 3: Hideki Matsuyama - 1,220.04
- 4: Xander Schauffele - 1,121.08
- 5: Sahith Theegala - 1,073.70
- 6: Matthieu Pavon - 986.563
- 7: Byeong Hun An - 947.579
- 8: Chris Kirk - 915.625
- 9: Ludvig Åberg - 892.667
- 10: Brian Harman - 815.433
- 11: Nick Taylor - 813.725
- 12: Jake Knapp - 799.218
- 13: Will Zalatoris - 760.643
- 14: Tom Hoge - 752.444
- 15: J.T. Poston - 680.863
- 16: Jason Day - 670.42
- 17: Harris English - 666.275
- 18: Sam Burns - 658.13
- 19: Patrick Cantlay - 643.613
- 20: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 627.58
- 21: Austin Eckroat - 605.926
- 22: Si Woo Kim - 602.3
- 23: Erik van Rooyen - 593.56
- 24: Grayson Murray - 589.375
- 25: Shane Lowry - 578.85
- 26: Justin Thomas - 575.667
- 27: Eric Cole - 572.408
- 28: Luke List - 540.75
- 29: Emiliano Grillo - 535.902
- 30: Adam Hadwin - 534.667
- 31: Russell Henley - 531.739
- 32: Matt Fitzpatrick - 512.46
- 33: Jordan Spieth - 500.875
- 34: Max Homa - 485.768
- 35: Collin Morikawa - 477.396
- 36: Keegan Bradley - 447.652
- 37: Sungjae Im - 447.525
- 38: Mark Hubbard - 423.679
- 39: Corey Conners - 404.338
- 40: Brendon Todd - 392.723
- 41: Maverick McNealy - 389.025
- 42: Thomas Detry - 385.08
- 43: Patrick Rodgers - 383.375
- 44: Stephan Jaeger - 362.35
- 45: Cameron Young - 359.907
- 46: Nicolai Højgaard - 356.4
- 47: Doug Ghim - 352.81
- 48: Andrew Putnam - 335.375
- 49: Sepp Straka - 334.25
- 50: Sami Valimaki - 331.933