What are the updated FedEx Cup points post The Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship 2024 concluded on March 17, marking history as Scottie Scheffler became the first player to defend the tournament’s title. With a total score of 20 under par, the American professional golfer earned his second triumph of the season.

Being regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Major', the tournament awards its winner with elevated FedEx Cup points, mirroring the structure of the other four Majors. Consequently, Scheffler amassed 750 FedEx points alongside a whopping $4,500,000 cash prize. Following the conclusion of The Players Championship, his total FedEx points reached 2,298.00.

Moreover, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele who tied for second position on the leaderboard, earned 358 points each. As a result, Brian Harman's total points rose to 815.433, Wyndham Clark reached 1,531.27 points and Xander Schauffele now holds 1,121.08 FedEx points.

Full FedEx Cup points list after The Players Championship 2024:

Following is the list of the FedEx Cup's updated leaderboard of the top 50 golfers after The Players Championship 2024 tournament (according to Golf Digest):

1 Scottie Scheffler - 2,298.00

2: Wyndham Clark - 1,531.27

3: Hideki Matsuyama - 1,220.04

4: Xander Schauffele - 1,121.08

5: Sahith Theegala - 1,073.70

6: Matthieu Pavon - 986.563

7: Byeong Hun An - 947.579

8: Chris Kirk - 915.625

9: Ludvig Åberg - 892.667

10: Brian Harman - 815.433

11: Nick Taylor - 813.725

12: Jake Knapp - 799.218

13: Will Zalatoris - 760.643

14: Tom Hoge - 752.444

15: J.T. Poston - 680.863

16: Jason Day - 670.42

17: Harris English - 666.275

18: Sam Burns - 658.13

19: Patrick Cantlay - 643.613

20: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 627.58

21: Austin Eckroat - 605.926

22: Si Woo Kim - 602.3

23: Erik van Rooyen - 593.56

24: Grayson Murray - 589.375

25: Shane Lowry - 578.85

26: Justin Thomas - 575.667

27: Eric Cole - 572.408

28: Luke List - 540.75

29: Emiliano Grillo - 535.902

30: Adam Hadwin - 534.667

31: Russell Henley - 531.739

32: Matt Fitzpatrick - 512.46

33: Jordan Spieth - 500.875

34: Max Homa - 485.768

35: Collin Morikawa - 477.396

36: Keegan Bradley - 447.652

37: Sungjae Im - 447.525

38: Mark Hubbard - 423.679

39: Corey Conners - 404.338

40: Brendon Todd - 392.723

41: Maverick McNealy - 389.025

42: Thomas Detry - 385.08

43: Patrick Rodgers - 383.375

44: Stephan Jaeger - 362.35

45: Cameron Young - 359.907

46: Nicolai Højgaard - 356.4

47: Doug Ghim - 352.81

48: Andrew Putnam - 335.375

49: Sepp Straka - 334.25

50: Sami Valimaki - 331.933