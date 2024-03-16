Wyndham Clark states watching the Augusta National course for the first time last week after disclosing his “Masters pact”

Wyndham Clark, born on December 9, 1993, is an American golfer who competes on the PGA Tour. Since high school he had a keen interest in playing golf where he won twice in the Colorado state golf championship and was recognized as Player of the Year in 2011.

The Players Championship 2024 started from March 14 and is held at TPC Sawgrass. Wyndham Clark is currently playing at the ongoing tournament where he has secured a lead of five shots heading into the weekend by completing two consecutive rounds of 65.

In the 2nd round, Scottie Scheffler, World's No.1 golfer was lagging behind by 6 due to neck pain whereas Matt Fitzpatrick and Maverick McNealy were 5 shots behind. Wyndham Clark rarely contented in a tournament on the PGA Tour a year ago. From being 116th ranked player in OWGR to being 36 holes away from $4.5 million, the richest winner's purse in men's professional golf, he has come a long away.

In a recent interview after completion of round 2 of the Players Championship, he spoke about how he had abandoned the opportunity to see Alister McKenzie-design plan twice, even before he was qualified.

He apparently made a pact with himself by pledging to only visit the hallowed grounds after he reaches the level of competing for the Masters. He stated he did achieve success at various tournaments but none of them were played at Augusta National. Accompanied by his father and brother, the trip was indeed a memorable experience for the Clark family, leaving them with a cherishing memory for life.

While talking about his performance at TPC Sawgrass and strategic approach to the game, Wyndham Clark credited it to his consistency and the influence of fellow golfer Scotty. Apparently media issues caught up with him when he became the US Open champion, however he eventually push past such experience through his improved focus and mental game.

A closer look on Wyndham Clark's performances

Clark won two tournaments in 2023, including his first major victory at the US Open. This victory, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, highlighted his versatility. After winning his first PGA Tour title he became the sixth golfer to achieve it at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In 2024, Clark set a course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links 26, by securing a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 60 in the third round. This victory pushed him to the third spot on the leaderboard as it netted him 700 FedExCup points.