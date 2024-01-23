Where is the Farmers Insurance Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The Farmers Insurance Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour and the second of the three events that make up the "West Coast Swing." Among its main attractions is its venue, one of the most historic in the United States.

Torrey Pines Golf Course has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open for more than 50 years. This makes the San Diego classic one of the few PGA Tour events hosted by truly public golf courses.

Expand Tweet

Torrey Pines Golf Course is a facility located in La Jolla, San Diego, California. It is owned and operated by the City of San Diego. It was founded in 1957 and its name (Torrey Pines) is associated with a tree endemic to the area.

It consists of two courses of 18 holes each (North and South). The North Course is 7,258 yards and is par 72, with a rating of 75.8 and a slope of 134. The South Course is 7,802 yards and par 72, with a rating of 78.8 and a slope of 148. Both courses are renowned for their difficulty.

Torrey Pines has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open continuously since 1968. It has also hosted the US Open twice (2008 and 2021). Torrey Pines is also the home of the San Diego City Amateur Golf Championships every year and the Junior World Golf Championships.

Farmers Insurance Open: A bit of history

The Farmers Insurance Open was founded in 1952 under the name San Diego Open. However, the PGA Tour recognizes two other events with the same name held in 1927 and 1929.

Since 1968, the tournament has been held at Torrey Pines. The tournament was previously hosted by five other different courses, all in the San Diego area.

Tiger Woods is the highest multiple-time winner of the tournament, with seven editions. Phil Mickelson has won it three times, while seven other players have won two editions.

Woods holds several other records related to the event. He won four consecutive editions between 2005 and 2008, while also winning his fifth consecutive event at Torrey Pines when he won the 2008 US Open hosted at the venue.

The 15-time Major champion also shares the lowest score record for the event (22-under 266). The mark was set by George Burns in 1987 and matched by Woods in 1999.

Regarding the tournament course record, the North Course witnessed a record 61 set by Mark Brooks in 1990 and Brandt Snedeker in 2007, while the South Course saw a 62 set by Tiger Woods in 1999.

An amateur has won the event only once. The honor belongs to Gene Littler and he achieved it in 1954. Littler finished second three times at the tournament after turning professional.

The first African-American player to play in the San Diego Open was none other than world boxing star Joe Louis. Louis received a sponsor's exemption to play at the inaugural edition in 1952.