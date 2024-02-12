What is in WM Phoenix Open winner Nick Taylor's bag? WITB explored

Nick Taylor won the fourth PGA Tour event of his career at last week's WM Phoenix Open. He birdied two back-to-back holes to defeat Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

Taylor, who was the runner-up at last year's edition of the Phoenix Open, played with Titleist and TaylorMade golf equipment to win the 2024 edition. While his driver was from Titleist, he used a TaylorMade putter. His 3-wood was also from Titleist, while his 5-wood was from TaylorMade.

The Canadian used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter with a Superstroke Zenergy pistol 1.0 grip and a Titleist TSi3 driver.

Here is a list of the golf equipment Nick Taylor used to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per the PGA Tour):

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X

3-wood

Specification: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X

5-wood

Specification: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX

Hybrid

Specification: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X

Irons

Specification: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9) with Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 54-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red with SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 grip and Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

Nick Taylor's performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor started his game on the tenth hole at the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, February 8. He made three consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 13th hole in the opening round of the Phoenix Open. He shot two more birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine to score 11 under 60.

Taylor got off to a smooth start at the Phoenix Open but struggled in the second round. He made a bogey and two birdies on the next 18 holes and scored 1-under 70.

The 35-year-old's third-round performance helped him add a -3 to his score. He made one birdie and two bogeys on the front nine in the third round and four birdies on the back nine to score 3-under 68. He shot a bogey-free round on the last day to settle for a score of 6-under 65.

With a total of 21 under, Taylor finished in a tie with Charley Hoffman. They competed in a playoff, where the Canadian carded two birdies and won the PGA Tour event.

Speaking about his performance, Taylor said (via USA Today):

"The finish was pretty dream-like. My setup got much cleaner, my face rotation slowed down, so we've done the same drills for a year, just constantly repeating them over and over again. I felt like growing up the claw was kind of a stigma. If you went to that, you probably struggled on the greens, but for me, once I committed to it, I haven't turned back, and I've never putted better than the last year.”

Nick Taylor will next compete at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open, which will take place from February 15 to 18 at Riviera Golf Course.