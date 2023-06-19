What was Wyndham Clark’s chances of winning the US Open 2023? Exploring the golfer’s odds journey through the major weekend

Wyndham Clark entered the US Open field with fewer chances of winning the trophy. He had odds of +7000 before the start of the event, which increased to +650 after the second round.
Having turned pro in 2017, Clark waited for six years to clinch his first PGA Tour trophy at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. A few weeks later, he won the first major of his career at the 2023 US Open.
Clark finished third after the inaugural round of the US Open with a score of -6, starting the round with an eagle. He carded seven birdies in addition to three bogeys to finish with a score of 64, two strokes behind the leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.
The good form continued in the second round of the 2023 US Open, and Wyndham Clark settled one stroke behind the leader. He added -3 after carding four birdies and only one bogey on Friday.
Following the second round, he became the expert's favorite to win the major event. For his part, Clark made three bogeys and four birdies on Saturday, June 17 to finally sit at the top of the leaderboard alongside Fowler, who secured the top position for three rounds.
Wyndham Clark played the last round with an even score to register a victory at the 2023 US Open.
2023 US Open odds picks
Here are the 2023 US Open odds before the start of the tournament:
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Jon Rahm +800
- Brooks Koepka +850
- Viktor Hovland +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Max Homa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Bryson DeChambeau +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Joaquin Niemann +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Rickie Fowler +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Justin Rose +5000
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
- Patrick Reed +8500
- Adam Scott +9000
- Talor Gooch +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Louis Oosthuizen +12500
- Keegan Bradley +12500
- Si-Woo Kim +12500
- Russell Henley +12500
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Mito Pereira +12500
- Kurt Kitayama +12500
- Keith Mitchell +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Carlos Ortiz +15000
- Justin Suh +15000
- Phil Mickelson +15000
- Abraham Ancer +15000
- Min Woo Lee +15000
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Victor Perez +17500
- Seamus Power +17500
- Adrian Meronk +17500
- Taylor Moore +17500
- Cam Davis +17500
- Thomas Pieters +20000
- Chris Kirk +20000
- Eddie Pepperell +20000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Taylor Montgomery +20000
- Harold Varner +20000
- Jason Kokrak +20000
US Open odds after the second round:
- 1: Rickie Fowler (+300)
- 2: Wyndham Clark (+650)
- T-3: Rory McIlroy (+350)
- T-3: Xander Schauffele (+400)
- 5: Harris English (+2200)
- T-6: Dustin Johnson (+1200)
- T-6: Min Woo Lee (+2500)
- T-8: Sam Bennett (+11000)
- T-8: Scottie Scheffler (+700)
- 10: Cam Smith (+3000)