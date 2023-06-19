What was Wyndham Clark’s chances of winning the US Open 2023? Exploring the golfer’s odds journey through the major weekend

Wyndham Clark entered the US Open field with fewer chances of winning the trophy. He had odds of +7000 before the start of the event, which increased to +650 after the second round.

Having turned pro in 2017, Clark waited for six years to clinch his first PGA Tour trophy at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. A few weeks later, he won the first major of his career at the 2023 US Open.

Clark finished third after the inaugural round of the US Open with a score of -6, starting the round with an eagle. He carded seven birdies in addition to three bogeys to finish with a score of 64, two strokes behind the leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

The good form continued in the second round of the 2023 US Open, and Wyndham Clark settled one stroke behind the leader. He added -3 after carding four birdies and only one bogey on Friday.

Following the second round, he became the expert's favorite to win the major event. For his part, Clark made three bogeys and four birdies on Saturday, June 17 to finally sit at the top of the leaderboard alongside Fowler, who secured the top position for three rounds.

Wyndham Clark played the last round with an even score to register a victory at the 2023 US Open.

2023 US Open odds picks

Here are the 2023 US Open odds before the start of the tournament:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

US Open odds after the second round:

1: Rickie Fowler (+300)

2: Wyndham Clark (+650)

T-3: Rory McIlroy (+350)

T-3: Xander Schauffele (+400)

5: Harris English (+2200)

T-6: Dustin Johnson (+1200)

T-6: Min Woo Lee (+2500)

T-8: Sam Bennett (+11000)

T-8: Scottie Scheffler (+700)

10: Cam Smith (+3000)

