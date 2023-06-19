"That was really really cool to watch" - Chris Evert congratulates Wyndham Clark for winning US Open 2023

Chris Evert extended her congratulations to Wyndham Clark for defeating Irish golfer Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 US Open.

Clark has had an exceptional year so far in 2023. Last month, he secured his first-ever PGA Tour victory in North Carolina. On Sunday, June 18, he defeated McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club to win the US Open.

Entering the final round with a shared 54-hole lead, Wyndham Clark shot a remarkable 1-under 69 on Saturday. On the final day, he registered four birdies and three bogeys, finishing with an impressive aggregate score of 10-under after 72 holes.

Clark's recent victory has propelled him to his career-best World no. 13 ranking in the Original World Golf Rankings, marking a significant jump of 19 spots. He also earned a whopping $3,600,000 for his first major championship win.

Chris Evert took to social media to congratulate Wyndham Clark for his impressive title victory over Rory McIlroy at the 123rd US Open. Evert expressed her admiration for Clark's exceptional performance, stating that it was "really really cool to watch".

"That was REALLY, REALLY…. Cool to watch.. 👍 👏 👏 👏 Congratulations @Wyndham_Clark," Evert tweeted.

"She chose freedom, to live life on her own terms" - Chris Evert hails Martina Navratilova's decision to defect from Czechoslovakia as a teenager

Chris Evert recently commended fellow American icon, Martina Navratilova, for her brave decision to defect from Czechoslovakia as a teenager in 1975.

Last week, Navratilova was bestowed with the silver medal by the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic. This prestigious award was given to recognize her exceptional accomplishments in tennis, as well as the bravery she displayed in being true to herself.

Milos Vystrcil, the chief of the upper house, presented the award to the 18-time Grand Slam champion. After the ceremony, Vystrcil took to social media to extend his congratulations to Navratilova. He commended her for breaking free from societal constraints and embracing her individuality.

"We lived in a cage, and you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it," he said. "You gained your freedom and became the best tennis player in the world. And you suffered and your family suffered. But you stuck to your guns. Sometimes, you have to suffer when you get your way. We should remember that."

Chris Evert took to social media and emphasized the immense fear and pain that Martina Navratilova and her family must have experienced leading up to her decision.

In the end, Navratilova chose freedom and to live life on her own terms -- a decision Evert respected to no end.

"Martina’s defection was courageous, especially at such a young age. We forget about the fear and pain she and her family had to go through. This was not an easy decision for her. She chose freedom, to live life on her own terms…huge respect," Evert tweeted.

