What Xander Schauffele said to Justin Thomas after the 16x PGA Tour winner gave him credit for his putting

PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele responded to Justin Thomas, offering praise for helping him with his putting at the end of 2024 after winning the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Schauffele suggested Thomas was giving him too much credit and that he himself deserved all the credit for his come-from-behind win at Harbour Town on Sunday.

Ad

After Justin Thomas won the tournament, he told the media that Xander Schauffele played a big role in his putting statistics improving from 174th on the PGA Tour in 2024 to 24th on the PGA Tour thus far in 2025.

“I think [Xander Schauffele's] one of the best putters in fundamentals – and not just putting but everything – and I was just like, ‘Can I just pick your brain for like two or three hours, just talk to you about putting?’ So, he came out with me, and he just was asking me a bunch of different questions. You guys obviously know Xander, but he doesn’t leave any box unchecked. Like he said that day, he’s like, ‘If it has anything to do with you potentially improving in golf, I’ve probably done it or tried it.'" Thoms said to the media after his win on Sunday. (https://www.nbcsports.com/golf/news/justin-thomas-pours-in-first-winning-putt-of-length-and-he-has-xander-schauffele-to-thank)

Ad

Trending

When asked about his role in Justin Thomas' improvement in his putting, Xander Schauffele said he played little to no role in Thomas' win on Sunday, giving all the credit to Thomas for his performance.

“I don’t think I really have anything to do with him winning,” Schauffele said on Monday. “He maybe gave me too much credit.” (https://www.nbcsports.com/golf/news/xander-schauffele-justin-thomas-maybe-gave-me-too-much-credit)

Ad

Thomas and Schauffele have long been friends and teammates on Team USA several times. The two will look to capture their third major title next month at the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele both eyeing more major success as the PGA Championship approaches

Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas at the 2024 PGA Championship (via Getty)

As the PGA Championship approaches, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele will be at the centre of storylines, heading into the second major championship of 2025. Schauffele won his first major title at last year's PGA Championship and will seek to defend it in less than a month. Schauffele won his second major title at The Open Championship last year.

Ad

The PGA Championship returns to the Quail Hollow Club in May, which is the site of Justin Thomas' first major triumph in 2017. He won his second major championship at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Xander Schauffele is currently number three in the Official World Golf Ranking, dropping from the second spot earlier this year. After his win on Sunday, Justin Thomas jumped from the eighth spot to the sixth spot in the world rankings.

Barring something unforeseen, the two are almost certainly going to be teammates once again, representing the United States in the 2025 Ryder Cup this fall. The Americans will host the exhibition this year at the iconic Bethpage Black course in Long Island, New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More