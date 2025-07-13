When did Chris Gotterup last win on the PGA Tour?

Chris Gotterup's last PGA Tour win was recorded at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, and this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, he is in contention for his second win. The American golfer was tied for the lead after 54 holes with Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open.

Gotterup has won two professional tournaments in his career. His maiden win came at the 2019 New Jersey State Open as an Amateur.

Gotterup started playing professionally in 2022 and two years later won his maiden PGA Tour event, the Myrtle Beach Classic. He started the campaign at the event playing the opening round of 66 and then carded 64 in the next round. He carded the next two rounds of 65 and 67 to register his six-stroke win.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup started the campaign with an opening round of 68 and then played the next round of 61 and took the lead in the game. He secured the lead after their round of 70 in a two-way tie with McIlroy.

In the post-round press conference of the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday, Chris Gotterup opened up about his performance this week. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I feel like I've been driving it well all week. Even the ones on the front -- 2, can't hit in that bunker. Other than that, I really didn't feel like I hit it that bad today. A couple loose iron shots here and there but that's just going to happen. I've got to tighten it up tomorrow."

The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, July 13, at The Renaissance Club.

A look into Chris Gotterup's performance in 2025

This season on the PGA Tour, Chris Gotterup started with a T46 finish at The Sentry. However, he then missed the cut in his next outing. He played in 21 tournaments and made the cut in 12 of them.

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments Chris Gotterup played in 2025:

The Sentry: T46 (72, 69, 71, 68)

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (71, 69)

The American Express: CUT (67, 75, 67)

Farmers Insurance Open: T25 (71, 69, 73, 75)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (73, 69)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: CUT (70, 71)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT (72, 66)

Puerto Rico Open: T16 (63, 70, 70, 70)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (73, 73)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 72)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (69, 68, 67, 66)

Valero Texas Open: CUT (75, 70)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T18 (65, 73, 74, 67)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12 (63, 69, 65, 69)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T15 (68, 66, 71, 64)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T13 (67, 70, 71, 65)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T28 (67, 65, 75, 70)

RBC Canadian Open: CUT (69, 69)

U.S. Open: T23 (76, 69, 69, 74)

Rocket Classic: T26 (72, 66, 65, 70)

John Deere Classic: T21 (66, 69, 67, 69)

