When do Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Sainz tee off at the Ryder Cup All-Star match? Tee times in Rome explored

The Ryder Cup All-Star Match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, preceding the main event.

For those unfamiliar, the Celebrity All-Star Match is an exhibition event where many famous personalities from various fields will compete in friendly golf matches. Renowned athletes like Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic will also participate in the event.

Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin are the captains of the two teams, both having six players each. Montgomerie and Pavin were the captains of Europe and the US, respectively, at the 2010 Ryder Cup. It had gone to the anchor match and ended up with Team Europe trumping the Americans 14.5–13.5

The tee time details for the Thursday event are now available. There will be three matches between Team Monty and Team Pavin. The first match will feature Colin Montgomerie and Gareth Bale from Team Monty facing off against Corey Pavin and Andriy Shevchenko. This match is scheduled to start at 6:50 am ET.

The duo of Garrett Hilbert and Leonardo Fioravant from Team Monty will take on Kathryn Newton and Victor Cruz in the second match, which kicks off at 7 am ET on Wednesday.

Besides being a good actor, Newton is an avid golfer and was seen at the Open Invitational. She said the Ryder Cup was a must-watch TV event during her childhood. Newton was quoted as saying via the Ryder Cup:

"I’ve been an avid golfer since I was a kid, and the Ryder Cup was always must watch TV. To get the chance to play Marco Simone right before Team Europe and USA tee off is going to be incredible."

"I’m honoured to play and grateful to be invited. It’ll be nerve-wracking, but I’ve got some great teammates alongside me and a great Captain in Corey."

The third and final All-Star match kicks off at 7:10 am ET, with Djokovic and Kipp Popert of Team Monty competing against Carlos Sainz and Tomasso Perrino of Team Pavin.

Expand Tweet

Djokovic, the 24-time tennis major champion, said last month that he's excited for the All-Star match and cannot wait to experience the incredible atmosphere of the historic biennial event.

He was quoted as saying (via the Ryder Cup):

"The course looks like a fantastic test of golf and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently so I’m confident we can get a point for the team. It’s going to be a great spectacle for the fans."

Broadcast details of the Ryder Cup All-Star Match

The Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star will be streamed live on the Ryder Cup's official YouTube channel. In the UK region, Sky Sports will telecast the event live, and the coverage will start at 6:30 am ET on Wednesday.

In the United States, Golf Channel will cover the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match live in the United Kingdom. The event can also be viewed on the Ryder Cup X channel, as well as the Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup USA Facebook channels.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis