"When you are in the good old boys club” – Fans react to Shane Lowry defending Adrian Meronk’s snub from the Ryder Cup squad 

Shane Lowry, who was picked up by European team captain Luke Donald for the Ryder Cup, recently opened up about Adrian Meronk missing the tournament this year despite being in incredible form. Fans said that Meronk was snubbed and deserved a spot over Lowry.

Finally, Lowry spoke about the controversial decision. The Irish golfer said that people have their opinions and that somebody has to miss out and he was not going to disagree with the captain's decision.

According to @LowryTracker, he said:

"Well, people have their opinion. Adrian has had a great year, and obviously he's unfortunate to miss out, but somebody has to miss out. I'm not going to sit here and disagree with Luke Donald. It was his decision at the end of the day, if he thinks that somebody else is better for this team than he was.”

Fans, who were still unconvinced by Shane Lowry's remarks, joined the discussion surrounding the Irish golfer's status on the European Ryder Cup team in the comments section of NUCLR Golf's post. One user wrote:

"When you are in the good old boys club, you appreciate being in the good old boys club, the hell with meritocracy."

"All of the Libs complain about everything. Lowry and JT got picked for their teams. Who cares, get over it! It will not affect your life in any way!" another fan commented.

"At least JT has someone he can beat now," wrote a fan.

The European Ryder Cup team have 12 members, including six auto-qualified and six captain picks.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick secured their spot by topping the European Point List and World Point List. On the other hand, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Day, and Ludvig Aberg were picked up by captain Luke Donald.

"You have the best 12 players" - Shane Lowry on the European Ryder Cup Team

Shane Lowry was happy with Luke Donald's picks, saying that the team consist of the top 12 players on the DP World Tour. He is eager to participate in his second Ryder Cup on his home course.

The 36-year-old golfer supported the European Ryder Cup Team during a recent media interview. According to @LowryTracker, he said:

“I think if you went down the list, you have the best 12 players, and that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players. Yeah, I personally think that's the right way to go about it, and like I said, I think we have the best 12 players from Europe coming to play this Ryder Cup, and I think we're in form."

"A lot of players are in very good form, as you've seen over the last few weeks, and I think we're going to give it a great go this year," he added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy.