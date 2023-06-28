When is Klay Thompson's tee time at The Match 2023?

NBA star Klay Thompson will be taking part in The Match 2023, starting at 6:30 pm this Thursday (Eastern Time). He will be teaming up with his Golden State Warriors co-star, Stephen Curry.

Thompson and Curry's team will be facing off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both members of the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs. In other words, it will be an NBA vs. NFL champions duel.

The exact tee time for each player has not been revealed by the organizers, but is expected to be around 7:00 pm (ET). This will be the first time a two-member NBA team will face a two-member NFL team.

The Match is a charity event that involves sports personalities who face each other in a round of golf. Previous events have featured top golf players, as well as players from other sports. No golfers will be playing in the 2023 edition with Klay Thompson and others.

According to USA Today and Golf.com, Thompson does not have a great handicap (12), but his teammate in both the NBA and The Match, has an excellent one (0.1). Mahomes and Kelce are more like Thompson in golf (7.7 and 11 respectively).

Klay Thompson and The Match

Klay Thompson will be at The Match for the first time in the 2023 edition. He will be the third basketball star to participate in the event since its founding (teammate Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley did it before).

Coincidently, Barkley himself will be doing the commentary for the television broadcasts of The Match 2023.

The Match will be played on a special 12-hole course prepared for it at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The Match Play format will be used, so a point will be assigned to the winning team for each hole.

The tournament is sponsored by Capital One. Proceeds from The Match will go to the No Kid Hungry charity.

Meanwhile, the fans will be bidding for the golf carts (custom-made) that will be used by Klay Thompson and the rest of the players during the tournament. The money from them will also go to No Kid Hungry.

Another challenge will be raising funds for charity. If an ace is achieved on hole four, DraftKings Sportsbook Closet will be donating 2 million dollars. A similar thing will happen if a five-foot or closer putt is made ($250,000), while if neither of the above is achieved, $100,000 will be donated.

The Jeep, MAX, and Microsoft Bing companies will be offering similar challenges on holes six, eight, and 12, respectively.

According to figures from Capital One, the seven previous editions of The Match have raised some $35 million for various charities.

Previous editions have featured big names in golf and other sports, such as the aforementioned Manning, Mickelson, and Barkley, as well as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Brady.

