When was the last time Tiger Woods finished an official PGA Tour event? Exploring the golfer’s past WDs and results

Fans were pretty excited about Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week, but it couldn't last for more than 24 holes as the ace golfer pulled out of the Genesis Invitational 2024 on Friday due to flu and dehydration. He felt so weak that he had to be escorted outside the Riviera Country Club in a golf cart.

The last time Woods finished an official PGA Tour event was exactly one year ago at the Genesis Invitational. This was his first official start since the 150th Open Championship in July 2022 and his first non-major event in two years. He was paired alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

While everyone was apprehensive about Tiger Woods' performance in a comeback event, he responded with a steady 2-under 69 in the opening round. In the next round, he lost the plot as he shot 3-over 74. His best round came on Saturday, as he shot 4-under 67, and his only bogy came on the 16th hole of the day. On the final day, he again slipped after shooting 2-over 73. He slipped 16 spots to T45 and aggregated at 2-over after 72 holes.

Overall, the 82-time PGA Tour winner made one eagle, 13 birdies, and 14 bogeys over four days at Riveria Golf Club.

How many times has Tiger Woods withdrawn from the ongoing PGA Tour event in the past?

The Genesis Invitational 2024 was Tiger Woods' third withdrawal in the six starts he has made since meeting with a car accident in February 2021. Since then, he has pulled out of the 2022 PGA Championship, the 2023 Masters, and the Genesis Invitational 2024.

Overall, the 15-time major champion has pulled out of 13 events in his PGA Tour career, and most of them came in the latter half of his career. In the first 322 starts, he only withdrew four times. The 1998 Kemper Open was the first event he pulled out of due to a back injury. However, this came before the event teed off.

Eight years later, Woods pulled out of the 2006 Genesis (Nissan) Open ahead of the third round, citing the flu. However, after that, a lot more withdrawals took place as his career progressed and injuries took a toll on his body. Below is a look at all Tiger Woods' withdrawals in his career so far:

Kemper Open 1998

Genesis (Nissan) Open 2006

The Players Championship 2010

The Players Championship 2011

WGC-Cadillac Championship 2012

The Honda Classic 2014

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2014

Farmers Insurance Open 2015

Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2017

The Northern Trust 2019

PGA Championship 2022

Masters Tournament 2023

The Genesis Invitational 2024