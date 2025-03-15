When was the last time Xander Schauffele missed a cut on the PGA Tour? Active streak explored

Xander Schauffele last missed the cut at The Masters in 2022 and has since maintained an active streak of playing on the PGA Tour without missing a cut. He even made the cut at this week's The Players Championship with the completion of its second round on Friday, March 14. It's his 59th consecutive time making the cut on the PGA Tour.

The second round of The Players on Friday was full of surprises. Justin Thomas stunned the fans with his round and carded a 10-under 62, tying the course record set by Tom Hoge in 2023.

However, Hideki Matsuyama, who started the 2025 season on the PGA Tour with a victory at The Sentry, struggled at The Players and missed the cut. The 2025 Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Åberg missed the cut along with some other big names such as Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, and Karl Vilips, who won his maiden PGA Tour event last week at the Puerto Rico Open.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has also been impressive in the last few years on the PGA Tour and continues his good form even in 2025. It's only the third tournament for Schauffele on the PGA Tour in 2025 after missing the last few weeks because of a rib injury.

He started the season at The Sentry, where he finished at T30 but then missed the next few tournaments before returning to the greens last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished at T40.

A look into Xander Schauffele's performance at The Players Championship 2025

Two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele teed off at TPC Sawgrass with a decent round of even-par 72. He started the game with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes before adding a bogey on the fifth.

However, the decent start had some hiccups on the back nine as he made a bogey on the par-4 14th, which was followed by two back-to-back birdies. He again had a tough time on the 18th, making a double bogey for a round of even-par 72.

Xander Schauffele teed off for The Players Championship 2025 second round on Friday, March 14, and carded a birdie on the 10th before adding another on the 16th. On the back nine, however, he made two bogeys and a birdie for a 1-under 71 and made the cut at the tournament. He settled in T65 after two rounds of The Players Championship.

Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia took the lead at 11-under in a two-way tie with Min Woo Lee. The tournament has four rounds and will conclude on Sunday, March 16.

