When is Lexi Thompson retiring? LPGA star’s upcoming schedule and availability explored

Lexi Thompson opened up about her retirement plans from professional golf just before the start of the 2024 US Women's Open at the Lanchester Country Club, Pennsylvania. She will be retiring after the 2024 season in December.

Thompson posted a heartening video on her Instagram, announcing this tough decision during the 2024 US Open week. She couldn't hold back her tears during the pre-round press conference as she talked in detail about her decision.

The 29-year-old golfer made this tough choice, citing mental health challenges. She has been competing in the professional circuit for over 14 years. Thompson redefined the age to be a professional golfer as she turned pro at the age of 15 in June 2010.

Hence, she has been playing competitive golf for a while, which will end after this season in December 2024. So, fans have around six months to witness Lexi Thompson play competitive golf on the LPGA Tour.

Lexi Thompson announces her retirement from professional golf

According to the LPGA website, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner will now compete in the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. After this event, she will head to the next Major Championship, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Lexi Thompson eager to inspire the next generation

Lexi Thompson has been in the spotlight since her childhood as she was considered a prodigy with exceptional golfing talent. She competed in the US Open as an amateur at the age of 12 in 2007. Even though she failed to make it to the weekend, her golfing prowess was visible to all the fans.

Thompson turned pro in 2010 and started competing on the LPGA Tour consistently at the age of 15. Since then, she has won 11 LPGA Tour titles and a Major Championship in her career, and with around six more months remaining for her retirement, Thompson will look to further add a trophy or two to her illustrious resume.

Lexi Thompson has always engaged and inspired fans on and off the course. She always tries to make time for her fans and attends various charity tournaments.

Announcing her retirement in the Instagram post, Lexi revealed that even though it is challenging to say goodbye, she would like to continue inspiring the younger generation.

"While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule. I'm excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish," Thompson said on Instagram.

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo. I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And, of course, I look forward to a little time for myself," the golfer added.