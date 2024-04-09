When is the Masters Dinner 2024? Date, menu and more revealed

Jon Rahm will host the Masters Dinner for past winners of the tournament on Tuesday, April 9. The highly anticipated golf tournament of the year is just around the corner.

Although the tournament will officially commence on April 11, the event is already making headlines as players have arrived at the venue and begun their practice sessions. On the second day of Masters week, the Champions Dinner will take place.

As the host, Jon Rahm, hails from Spain, the menu for the dinner will feature delicious cuisine from his hometown. Renowned Spanish Chef Jose Andres will be preparing dinner for the guests this week.

Jon Rahm plans to start the meal with delicious Ibericos as a starter, accompanied by Idiazabal con Trufu Negra and Tortilla de Patatas. For the first course, the golfer has included Ensalada de Txangurro on the menu, while the main course will feature Chuleton a la Parrilla.

Here is the menu for Jon Rahm's Masters Dinner:

Starters (tapas y pinxtos)

Ibericos: Acord-fed iberian ham cured pork loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra: Idiazabal cheese, black truffle

Tortilla de Patatas: Spanish omelette, onions, confit potatoes

Chistorra con Patata: Spicy basque chorizo, potato

Lentejas Estofadas: Mama Rahm’s classic lentil stew

Croqueta de Pollo: Creamy chicken fritters, confit potatoes

First course

Ensalada de Txangurro: Basque crab salad, potato

Main course (choice of)

Chuleton a la Parilla: Basque ribeye, tudela lettuce, piquillo peppers

or

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil: Turbot, navarra white asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata: Puff pastry cake, custard and chantilly cream

Wine

"Even included a dish from my grandma" - Jon Rahm on the menu of his Masters Dinner 2024

Jon Rahm has been working to ensure that the guests at his Champions Dinner are served the finest dishes. The former World No.1 has hired renowned chef Jose Andres to prepare dinner.

In an interview last month, the Spanish golfer disclosed details about the dinner menu. He revealed that they had settled on the "Spanish Basque Country Bilbao" menu for the occasion, which even includes a dish from his grandmother. Additionally, he confessed that the Chef had reached out to Rahm's grandmother "for the recipe."

Speaking about his Champions Dinner, Rahm stated (via Golf Week):

“With the help of José Andres, the chef who I feel like needs no introduction for a lot of people, we made what would be a northern Spanish Basque country Bilbao menu and basically put in all of my favorites and even included a dish from my grandma. He called my grandma for the recipe. If somebody doesn’t like it, please just don’t tell me. Don’t tell anyone actually. It means a little bit too much to me to hear it.”

Golfers will tee off for the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11. This year, 89 players have qualified for the Major, including 13 LIV Golf players. The event is set to conclude on Sunday, April 14.