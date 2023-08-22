When MLB star Mike Trout opened up on building a golf resort with Tiger Woods - “He’s the reason I started to golf”

Earlier in June, MLB star Mike Trout revealed that he is working with Tiger Woods to build his course, Trout National - The Reserve. The South Jersey native, who is an avid golfer, revealed that he is excited about the prospect of working with a legend of the sport on his own golf course in Vineland.

According to the Cherry Hill Courier Post, Trout contacted Woods to design a 27-hole resort after his plans to buy an existing course “fell through.” The 11-time All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player’s buyout plan failed as COVID hit in 2020.

However, Trout seems more than happy to work with Woods and build his own golf course. Praising the legendary golfer, the MLB star even noted that Woods was the reason he started to golf.

Speaking about Tiger Woods in a June episode of Bleacher Report's "On Base With Mookie Betts," Trout said, as quoted by the Cherry Hill Courier Post:

“He (Tiger Woods) is the reason I started to golf.”

Much like Trout, Woods also seemed fully invested in the project. TGR Designs led by Woods, which is one of the most prominent golf course design companies in the world, also released a statement on the project. The 82-time PGA Tour winner revealed that he is excited to partner with Trout.

Tiger Woods said in a release:

"I’ve always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up."

Mike Trout's Tiger Woods-designed luxury golf course under construction

It is pertinent to note that the construction of the Trout National golf course will start later this year and is expected to be completed in 2025. The MLB star first made the announcement regarding the course on Twitter. He later gave a press release to explain his plan to build a course on his own.

Mike Trout’s press release read:

"I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project and doing it in a community that means so much to me.

"I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make South Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

According to reports, Trout’s Tiger Woods-designed course complex will have a clubhouse, practice range, short-game area, five-star lodging and a wedding chapel among other amnesties. The official opening date of the luxury-style private course is yet to be announced.