When is the next golf Major? Exploring the dates, venue, and more

The PGA Championship is the next Major tournament on the PGA Tour. The 105th edition of this event, one of the most prestigious in the world of golf, will be played from May 18-21 in Rochester, New York.

The East Course of Oak Hill Country Club will host the major tournament this season. It is an 18-hole, par 70, 7,394-yard golf course. It is built on the banks of the Allen Creek, which acts as a side hazard during the middle of the course. It also has numerous bunkers and lakes across the field.

The course record is 63 strokes (7 under par) and is held by American Jason Dufner. He achieved it in the second round of the 2013 PGA Championship, an edition he won with an overall record of 10-under 270.

This will be the seventh time that the East Course will host a PGA Tour major tournament. It was previously home of the PGA Championship (1980, 2003, 2013) and the US Open (1956, 1968, 1989).

Other relevant tournaments have also been played there, such as the US Amateur (1949, 1998), the US Senior Open (1984), the PGA Senior Championship (2008 and 2019) and the Ryder Cup (1995).

PGA Championship: Season´s second Major

The PGA Championship is the second Major tournament of the PGA Tour season. The purse is $15 million and the winner will earn approximately $2.7 million.

In addition, the legendary Wanamaker trophy, which has been awarded to the first-place holder since 1916, will be presented to the winner. This trophy must be returned at a later date, and the winner will keep a replica.

No less than Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen lead the record of wins at this tournament, both having triumphed five times each. They head the list of 22 players who have won this tournament more than once, including the defending champion, Justin Thomas.

A total of 156 players will be competing for the PGA Championship title. Although the list of players of this major tournament has not yet been made official, it is expected that several of the world's top golfers will be present in Rochester.

The following are the qualifying criteria for this major tournament:

Former PGA Champions.

Winners of the last five US Opens.

Winners of the last five Masters.

Winners of the last five Open Championships.

Winners of the last three The Players Championships.

Top 3 on the Official World Golf Ranking International Federation Ranking List (criterion added in 2023).

The current Senior PGA Champion.

The lowest 15 scorers and ties in the previous PGA Championship.

The 20 lowest scorers in the last PGA Professional Championship.

The 70 leaders in PGA Championship points list (based on official money earned on the PGA Tour since the previous PGA Championship).

Members of the most recent United States and European Ryder Cup Teams who are ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of one week before the start of the tournament.

Any tournament winner co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the previous PGA Championship.

The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above.

The total field is a maximum of 156 players. Vacancies are filled by the first available player from the list of alternates (those below 70th place in official money standings).

