When is the next Major championship after the 2024 Masters going to be held?

With the end of the 2024 Masters, the Major championship schedule for this year is now fully underway. After an exhilarating fight for the green jacket, fans will have more to look forward to as the PGA Championship is the next Major on the schedule.

The 2024 PGA Championship will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky. This is the fourth year that the tournament will be held in Valhalla. The Valhalla golf course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and has previously hosted the Ryder Cup alongside the PGA Championship. The course stands at par 71 and is known for its signature 13th hole.

The tournament will boast a prize purse of $17.5 million, as compared to the $20 million prize purse of the Masters this year.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at this year's PGA Championship after a sensational win last year over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. With that victory, Koepka won his fifth Major championship and earned a lifetime exemption into the Major.

Odds for the current field at the next Major championship, the 2024 PGA Championship, explored

The full field for the 2024 PGA Championship has not been confirmed as of now but there are several golfers that have already earned their place due to exemptions and past champions status.

Here are the odds for the top golfers most likely to participate in the PGA Championship:

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Ludvig Aberg 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Wyndham Clark 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 28-1

Tom Kim 28-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Dustin Johnson 30-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

After the PGA Championship, the next Major championship on the list is the US Open which will be held from June 13 to 16. The last Major championship of the year is the British Open which will be held from July 18 to 21.

