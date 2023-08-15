When is the next PGA Tour event? Upcoming events and schedule explored

The PGA Tour wrapped up its regular season earlier this month with the 2023 Wyndham Championship before moving on to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The first playoff event concluded on Sunday at TPC Southwind, and the players will now head to Olympia Fields for the upcoming BMW Championship, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday.

The final FedEx Cup playoff event will begin on August 24 and will continue through the weekend before concluding on August 27.

Following the playoffs, the PGA Tour will continue its fall season events, beginning with the Fortinet Championship on September 14-17 at the Silverado Resort in Napa. The Ryder Cup will thereafter be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

Here is a full schedule of the PGA Tour fall season:

Fortinet Championship

Date: Sept. 14-17

Venue: Silverado Resort (North Course) Napa, CA

Purse: $8,400,000

Defending Champion: Max Homa

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date: October 5-8

Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Purse: $8,200,000

Defending Champion: Mackenzie Hughes

Shriners Children’s Open

Date: Oct. 12-15

Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Purse: $8,400,000

Defending Champion: Tom Kim

Zozo Championship

Date: Oct. 19-22

Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba

Purse: $8,500,000

Defending Champion: Keegan Bradley

World Wide Technology Championship

Date: November 2-5

Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos

Purse: $8,200,000

Defending Champion: Russell Henley

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Date: Nov 9-12

Venue: Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton

Purse: $6,500,000

Defending Champion: Seamus Power

RSM Classic

Date: Nov. 16-19

Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Purse: $8,400,000

Defending Champion: Adam Svensson

World Challenge

Date: NOV 30 - DEC 3

Venue: Albany, New Providence

Purse: $3,500,000

Defending Champion: Viktor Hovland

Grant Thornton Invitational

Date: Dec. 8-10

Venue: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL

Purse: $4,000,000

PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Date: Dec 14-17

Venue: DYE'S VALLEY COURSE (PD)

PGA Tour 2024 schedule

Here is the 2024 schedule of the PGA Tour:

Jan. 4-7 The Sentry

Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 The American Express

Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open

Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open

Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational

Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic

March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)

March 14-17 The Players Championship

March 21-24 Valspar Championship

March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open

April 4-7 Valero Texas Open

April 11-14 The Masters

April 18-21 RBC Heritage

April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)

April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson

May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship

May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)

May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)

May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian OpenJ

June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)

June 20-23 Travelers Championship

June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 4-7 John Deere Classic

July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open

July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)

July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)

July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)

July 25-28 3M Open

July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics

Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship

Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship