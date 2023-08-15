When is the next PGA Tour event? Upcoming events and schedule explored

The PGA Tour wrapped up its regular season earlier this month with the 2023 Wyndham Championship before moving on to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The first playoff event concluded on Sunday at TPC Southwind, and the players will now head to Olympia Fields for the upcoming BMW Championship, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday.
The final FedEx Cup playoff event will begin on August 24 and will continue through the weekend before concluding on August 27.
Following the playoffs, the PGA Tour will continue its fall season events, beginning with the Fortinet Championship on September 14-17 at the Silverado Resort in Napa. The Ryder Cup will thereafter be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1.
Here is a full schedule of the PGA Tour fall season:
Fortinet Championship
- Date: Sept. 14-17
- Venue: Silverado Resort (North Course) Napa, CA
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Defending Champion: Max Homa
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Date: October 5-8
- Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS
- Purse: $8,200,000
- Defending Champion: Mackenzie Hughes
Shriners Children’s Open
- Date: Oct. 12-15
- Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Defending Champion: Tom Kim
Zozo Championship
- Date: Oct. 19-22
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba
- Purse: $8,500,000
- Defending Champion: Keegan Bradley
World Wide Technology Championship
- Date: November 2-5
- Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos
- Purse: $8,200,000
- Defending Champion: Russell Henley
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Date: Nov 9-12
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton
- Purse: $6,500,000
- Defending Champion: Seamus Power
RSM Classic
- Date: Nov. 16-19
- Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Defending Champion: Adam Svensson
World Challenge
- Date: NOV 30 - DEC 3
- Venue: Albany, New Providence
- Purse: $3,500,000
- Defending Champion: Viktor Hovland
Grant Thornton Invitational
- Date: Dec. 8-10
- Venue: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL
- Purse: $4,000,000
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Date: Dec 14-17
- Venue: DYE'S VALLEY COURSE (PD)
PGA Tour 2024 schedule
Here is the 2024 schedule of the PGA Tour:
- Jan. 4-7 The Sentry
- Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii
- Jan. 18-21 The American Express
- Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open
- Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open
- Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational
- Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic
- March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)
- March 14-17 The Players Championship
- March 21-24 Valspar Championship
- March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open
- April 4-7 Valero Texas Open
- April 11-14 The Masters
- April 18-21 RBC Heritage
- April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)
- April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson
- May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship
- May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)
- May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)
- May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian OpenJ
- June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament
- June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
- June 20-23 Travelers Championship
- June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- July 4-7 John Deere Classic
- July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)
- July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)
- July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)
- July 25-28 3M Open
- July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics
- Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship
- Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship