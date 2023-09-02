When is the next PGA Tour event? Upcoming fall schedule events and dates explored

PGA Tour concluded with the regular season last week with Viktor Hovland winning the Tour Championship. The players will start with the fall season event at the Fortinet Championship, which will take place between September 14 and 17 at the Silverado Resort.

The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million and will be the first event of the 2023-24 FedEx Cup season. After that, the golfers will head to compete at the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

The golfers will then proceed with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which will take place from October 5-8 at The Country Club of Jackson.

Here is a PGA Tour fall season schedule:

Fortinet Championship

Date: September 14 - 17

Venue: Silverado Resort (North Course)

Purse: $8,400,000

Previous winner: Max Homa

Prize money: $1,440,000

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date: October 5 - 8

Venue: The Country Club of Jackson

Purse: $8,200,000

Previous winner: Mackenzie Hughes

Prize money: $1,422,000

Shriners Children's Open

Date: October 12 - 15

Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV • USA

Purse: $8,400,000

Previous winner: Tom Kim

Prize money: $1,440,000

ZOZO Championship

Date: October 19 - 22

Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba • JPN

Purse: $8,500,000

Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

Prize money: $1,980,000

World Wide Technology Championship

Date: November 2 - 5

Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos • MEX

Purse: $8,200,000

Previous winner: Russell Henley

Prize money: $1,476,000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Date: November 9 - 12

Venue: Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton • BER

Purse: $6,500,000

Previous winner: Seamus Power

Prize money: $1,170,000

The RSM Classic

Date: November 16 - 19

Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA • USA

Purse: $8,400,000

Previous winner: Adam Svensson

Prize money: $1,458,000

Hero World Challenge

Date: November 30 - December 3

Venue: Albany, New Providence

Purse: $3,500,000

Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

Prize money: $1,000,000

Grant Thornton Invitational

Date: December 8 - 10

Venue: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL • USA

Purse: $4,000,000

PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Date: December 14 - 17

Venue: Dye's Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL • USA

2024 PGA Tour Schedule

Here is the 2024 PGA Tour schedule:

Jan. 4-7 – The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 11-14 – Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 – The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 24-27 – Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif.

Feb. 1-4 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 8-11 – WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 15-18 – The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Feb. 22-25 – Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

Feb. 28-March 3 – The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

March 7-10 – Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 14-17 – The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 – Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 28-31 – Texas Children’s Houston Open, Houston, Texas

April 4-7 – Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

April 11-14 – Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 – RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 18-21 – Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 25-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 – AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas

May 9-12 – Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

May 9-12 – Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

May 16-19 – PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.

May 23-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 – RBC Canadian Open, Canada

June 6-9 – Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio

June 13-16 – U.S. Open, Pinehurst, N.C.

June 20-23 – Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Mich.

July 4-7 – John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 11-14 – Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

July 11-14 – Event, TBD

July 18-21 – The Open, Troon, Scotland

July 18-21 – Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

July 25-28 – 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 1-4 – Men’s Olympic Golf, Paris, France

Aug. 8-11 – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 15-18 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 22-25 – BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colo.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 – Tour Championship, Atlanta, Ga.