When is the next PGA Tour event? Upcoming fall schedule events and dates explored

PGA Tour concluded with the regular season last week with Viktor Hovland winning the Tour Championship. The players will start with the fall season event at the Fortinet Championship, which will take place between September 14 and 17 at the Silverado Resort.
The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million and will be the first event of the 2023-24 FedEx Cup season. After that, the golfers will head to compete at the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
The golfers will then proceed with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which will take place from October 5-8 at The Country Club of Jackson.
Here is a PGA Tour fall season schedule:
Fortinet Championship
- Date: September 14 - 17
- Venue: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Previous winner: Max Homa
- Prize money: $1,440,000
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Date: October 5 - 8
- Venue: The Country Club of Jackson
- Purse: $8,200,000
- Previous winner: Mackenzie Hughes
- Prize money: $1,422,000
Shriners Children's Open
- Date: October 12 - 15
- Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV • USA
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
- Prize money: $1,440,000
ZOZO Championship
- Date: October 19 - 22
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba • JPN
- Purse: $8,500,000
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
- Prize money: $1,980,000
World Wide Technology Championship
- Date: November 2 - 5
- Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos • MEX
- Purse: $8,200,000
- Previous winner: Russell Henley
- Prize money: $1,476,000
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Date: November 9 - 12
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton • BER
- Purse: $6,500,000
- Previous winner: Seamus Power
- Prize money: $1,170,000
The RSM Classic
- Date: November 16 - 19
- Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA • USA
- Purse: $8,400,000
- Previous winner: Adam Svensson
- Prize money: $1,458,000
Hero World Challenge
- Date: November 30 - December 3
- Venue: Albany, New Providence
- Purse: $3,500,000
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
- Prize money: $1,000,000
Grant Thornton Invitational
- Date: December 8 - 10
- Venue: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL • USA
- Purse: $4,000,000
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Date: December 14 - 17
- Venue: Dye's Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL • USA
2024 PGA Tour Schedule
Here is the 2024 PGA Tour schedule:
- Jan. 4-7 – The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii
- Jan. 11-14 – Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Jan. 18-21 – The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.
- Jan. 24-27 – Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif.
- Feb. 1-4 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- Feb. 8-11 – WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Feb. 15-18 – The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
- Feb. 22-25 – Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico
- Feb. 28-March 3 – The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.
- March 7-10 – Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- March 14-17 – The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- March 21-24 – Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.
- March 28-31 – Texas Children’s Houston Open, Houston, Texas
- April 4-7 – Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas
- April 11-14 – Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.
- April 18-21 – RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
- April 18-21 – Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- April 25-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.
- May 2-5 – AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas
- May 9-12 – Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
- May 9-12 – Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- May 16-19 – PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.
- May 23-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
- May 30-June 2 – RBC Canadian Open, Canada
- June 6-9 – Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio
- June 13-16 – U.S. Open, Pinehurst, N.C.
- June 20-23 – Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
- June 27-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Mich.
- July 4-7 – John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.
- July 11-14 – Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
- July 11-14 – Event, TBD
- July 18-21 – The Open, Troon, Scotland
- July 18-21 – Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.
- July 25-28 – 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.
- Aug. 1-4 – Men’s Olympic Golf, Paris, France
- Aug. 8-11 – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
- Aug. 15-18 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.
- Aug. 22-25 – BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colo.
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1 – Tour Championship, Atlanta, Ga.