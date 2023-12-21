When are the next PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour events? Exploring the golf tours’ return dates

As the Monday finish at the PGA Tour's Q-School concludes the professional golf tour for 2023, the sport's enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of the golf tour in 2024. The upcoming two weeks offer a brief respite in the pro golf calendar, but the excitement is already building up for the imminent restart.
The golfing calendar for 2024 kicks off with the PGA Tour, heralding a return to its traditional schedule. Following closely are events on the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and LPGA. Fans, however, need to wait until February for the revival of LIV Golf.
Next golf tour return dates for 2024
Here is a closer look at the first events of 2024:
PGA Tour
- Dates: Jan. 4-7
- Event: The Sentry
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Location: Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
DP World Tour
- Dates: Jan. 11 – 14
- Event: Dubai Invitational
- Course: Dubai Creek Resort
- Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Korn Ferry Tour
- Dates: Jan. 14-17
- Event: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
- Course: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
- Location: Great Exuma, Bahamas
PGA Tour Champions
- Dates: Jan. 18-20
- Event: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
- Course: Hualalai Golf Club
- Location: Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
LPGA
- Dates: Jan. 18-21
- Event: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Course: Lake Nona Golf and Country Club
- Location: Orlando
LIV Golf
- Dates: Feb. 2-4
- Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Course: El Camaleon Golf Course
- Location: Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Complete golf tour for the 2024 PGA Tour Americas:
- March 21-24: Bupa Championship, PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico
- April 11-14: 69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- April 18-21: Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational presentado por Zurich, Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club, Santiago del Estero, Argentina
- April 25-28: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru
- May 2-5: KIA Open, Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador
- May 16-19: Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, Club El Rincon de Cajica, Bogota, Colombia
- June 20-23: The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
- June 27-30: ATB Classic, Northern Bear Golf Course, Strathcona County, Alberta
- July 11-14: Explore NB Open, Mactaquac Golf Course, Mactaquac, New Brunswick
- July 18-21: Quebec Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec
- July 25-28: Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario
- August 1-4: Windsor Championship, Ambassador Golf Club, Windsor, Ontario
- August 15-18: Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt, Elk Ridge Resort - Tournament Course, Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan
- August 22-25: CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Southwood Golf & Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- August 29-September 1: CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Cragun’s Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
- September 5-8: Fortinet Cup Championship, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
