When are the next PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour events? Exploring the golf tours’ return dates

As the Monday finish at the PGA Tour's Q-School concludes the professional golf tour for 2023, the sport's enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of the golf tour in 2024. The upcoming two weeks offer a brief respite in the pro golf calendar, but the excitement is already building up for the imminent restart.

The golfing calendar for 2024 kicks off with the PGA Tour, heralding a return to its traditional schedule. Following closely are events on the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and LPGA. Fans, however, need to wait until February for the revival of LIV Golf.

Next golf tour return dates for 2024

Here is a closer look at the first events of 2024:

PGA Tour

Dates: Jan. 4-7

Event: The Sentry

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Location: Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

DP World Tour

Dates: Jan. 11 – 14

Event: Dubai Invitational

Course: Dubai Creek Resort

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Korn Ferry Tour

Dates: Jan. 14-17

Event: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

Course: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club

Location: Great Exuma, Bahamas

PGA Tour Champions

Dates: Jan. 18-20

Event: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Course: Hualalai Golf Club

Location: Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

LPGA

Dates: Jan. 18-21

Event: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Course: Lake Nona Golf and Country Club

Location: Orlando

LIV Golf

Dates: Feb. 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba

Course: El Camaleon Golf Course

Location: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Complete golf tour for the 2024 PGA Tour Americas:

March 21-24: Bupa Championship, PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational presentado por Zurich, Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru

KIA Open, Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, Club El Rincon de Cajica, Bogota, Colombia

The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia

ATB Classic, Northern Bear Golf Course, Strathcona County, Alberta

Explore NB Open, Mactaquac Golf Course, Mactaquac, New Brunswick

Quebec Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec

Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario

Windsor Championship, Ambassador Golf Club, Windsor, Ontario

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt, Elk Ridge Resort - Tournament Course, Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan

CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Southwood Golf & Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Cragun's Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Cragun’s Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota September 5-8: Fortinet Cup Championship, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario