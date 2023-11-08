2024 PGA Tour Americas schedule announced: All you need to know

The PGA TOUR has released the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas schedule, marking a significant milestone in the world of professional golf. The 2024 season will feature 16 thrilling tournaments spread across eight countries, providing golf fans with an enthralling journey that begins in March and concludes in September with the prestigious Fortinet Cup Championship.

The 2024 PGA TOUR Americas, which will be formed by the merger of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the PGA TOUR Canada in April 2023, is set to take the sport to new heights and create an even more exciting spectacle for fans all over the world.

"We are thrilled to announce the schedule for the inaugural PGA TOUR Americas season in 2024," said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin, who also oversees PGA TOUR Americas. "We are extremely grateful for our partners in their support of our members, our tournaments and our communities, and I'm confident our 16-event schedule will prepare our members for the next step in their professional golf journey."

2024 PGA Tour America: Schedule

The 2024 PGA TOUR Americas schedule promises to deliver an unforgettable golfing experience with a diverse lineup of events across multiple countries. Let's take a look at the events that will shape the golfing landscape in 2024.

Complete schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour Americas:

March 21-24: Bupa Championship, PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational presentado por Zurich, Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru

KIA Open, Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, Club El Rincon de Cajica, Bogota, Colombia

The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia

ATB Classic, Northern Bear Golf Course, Strathcona County, Alberta

Explore NB Open, Mactaquac Golf Course, Mactaquac, New Brunswick

Quebec Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec

Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario

Windsor Championship, Ambassador Golf Club, Windsor, Ontario

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt, Elk Ridge Resort - Tournament Course, Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan

CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Southwood Golf & Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Cragun's Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota

September 5-8: Fortinet Cup Championship, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario