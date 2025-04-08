When did Phil Mickelson last host the Masters Champions Dinner?

Every Masters champion, from Phil Mickelson to Patrick Reed, has hosted the Champions Dinner. Every year, the reigning champion sets up and delivers a special themed menu for their counterparts. All past champions have invites to this dinner like they have invites to the tournament itself.

If a player wins the tournament, then roughly one year later, they'll have to host the dinner. When was the last time Mickelson, who has three green jackets to date, hosted this dinner?

Mickelson last won the Masters Tournament in 2010, which means he hosted it in 2011. He also won in 2004 (he hosted in 2005) and 2006 (he hosted in 2007). He has not hosted since 2011.

The dinner that year was designed as a tribute to Seve Ballesteros. The two-time Masters winner was battling a brain tumor at the time and passed away a month later.

The legendary golfer said via Palm Beach Post:

"Seve was a guy I always looked up to. There always was a motivation behind it."

Mickelson served seafood paella and manchego-topped filet mignon, with salad, asparagus, tortillas, and apple empanada with cream-topping that year. That was the last time he won and subsequently served the menu. He has come close since, including finishing T2 (with Brooks Koepka) behind Jon Rahm in 2023.

What's on the Masters Champions Dinner menu this year?

For the second time, Scottie Scheffler is serving the Masters Champions Dinner. He won the tournament in 2022, so he served the dinner in 2023 for Jon Rahm's win. He won it again last year, so he's back.

Scottie Scheffler defended his menu selection (Image via Imagn)

Scheffler revealed some of his picks and defended his choices via Irish Star:

"I mean, I really love the appetizers. I think my dad's meatballs are on the menu, and the sliders are the way I like 'em. It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff. I think there's a meatball and ravioli type of dish that was always my favorite thing growing up."

He added:

"Then the soup, my coach (Randy Smith) makes the best chili. So I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chili inspiration. So that's really fun, those two things, and then I think we're doing ribeye again, and some redfish and tequila and bourbon this time."

Scheffler did admit he is recycling some aspects of his 2023 dinner, but he's happy with what he came up with and is confident it'll be enjoyed tonight on April 8 when the former champions, from Tiger Woods to Hideki Matsuyama, convene once more in the hallowed halls of Augusta National.

