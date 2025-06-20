When Phil Mickelson was playfully called an 'idiot' by $400M-worth Larry David

Phil Mickelson has a lot of ups and downs throughout his career. The golfer suffered one of the most notable collapses at the 2006 US Open, which was held at Winged Foot. He made a risky decision, and ultimately, that turned the whole tournament. This mistake by the golfer made Larry David, a $400 million worth American star (via Celebrity Net Worth), call him an 'idiot'.

Ad

In December 2020, Phil Mickelson and Larry David were in a special interview. The Golf News Central even uploaded this interview on their YouTube channel. The two discussed a variety of topics, including Mickelson's collapse at the 2006 US Open. The 2020 US Open was held at Winged Foot, and while talking about it, David had a flashback to what happened with Mickelson the previous time he was there.

For context, walking into the final round in the 2006 US Open, Mickelson was tied with Geoff Ogilvy and Colin Montgomerie. He was one shot off in winning his third major of the season. Unfortunately, things went a little wrong for him on holes 16 and 17, but the biggest roadblock in Mickelson's way was hole 18. In that specific hole, the golfer made a series of errors, beginning with choosing a driver over a safer club.

Ad

Trending

Larry David pointed this out and stated that Mickelson was an idiot for doing this. He said,

"I remember, I remember on the 18th hole as you were teeing off, I remember you took a driver out of your bag and I must say, I was thinking to myself, what could possibly be going through that idiot's mind?" [H/T: 6:02]

Ad

Ad

On this, Mickelson said that he had no idea what was going through his thoughts at the time.

Phil Mickelson was also in shock after losing at the 2006 US Open

LIV Golf Virginia - Day One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson's loss at the 2006 US Open was one of his most significant career turnarounds. The US Open is the only golf major Mickelson has yet to win, and if he had won it in 2006, he would have become one of the few golfers to complete a career Grand Slam. Mickelson even labelled himself an 'idiot' after losing the competition for doing so.

Ad

The golfer stated,

"Well, I still am in shock that I did that. I just can't believe that I did that. I am such an idiot. I just couldn't hit a fairway all day. I just couldn't hit a fairway all day. It really stings. As a kid, I dreamt of winning this tournament. I came out here and worked hard all four days, haven't made a bogey all week, and then bogeyed the last hole. Even a bogey would have gotten me into a playoff. I just can't believe I did that."

Geoff Ogilvy eventually won the 2006 US Open after Phil Mickelson made a double bogey at 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More