Larry David reveals hilarious reason he called The Rock

Larry David, creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has revealed a hilarious reason why he called WWE legend The Rock. The Brahma Bull will be appearing on the go-home edition of WWE RAW in Brooklyn ahead of WrestleMania XL next month.

The Rock is a legend in the wrestling business, a star in Hollywood, and also is trying to revive the XFL. The failed football league has merged with the USFL to form the United Football League.

Larry David was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show recently and revealed that he actually got in touch with The Rock about trying to remove the goalposts from the games in the UFL. He stated that his agent had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson call him to discuss his idea for no goalposts in the United Football League.

"He called me and we had a conversation. He was nice enough to call back and we have this conversation. I pitched him my no goalposts idea, and I thought it was going to happen. He was completely into it", said Larry David. [From 00:58 - 01:22]

He then shared that if he can get goalposts out of the game of football, he will die a happy man.

"Rich (Eisen), I've got to tell you, if there is one thing I could accomplish in my life, If I could get rid of these goalposts, I will die a happy man," he joked. [From 02:36 - 02:45]

You can check out the video below:

WWE legend reveals that he is proud of The Rock

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has shared that he is very proud of The Rock for all of his success.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP praised The Brahma Bull and noted that he is the most famous person on the planet. He noted that The Great One will always be a wrestler at heart and has proven that over the years.

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's still the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes], how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid." [2:37 – 3:21]

You can check out the interview below:

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have a face-to-face with Roman Reigns tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what goes down when The People's Champion appears on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania XL.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Rich Eisen Show with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Have you enjoyed The Rock's heel turn? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion