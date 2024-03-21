Details of upcoming confrontation segment between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown predicted by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) has predicted what will happen when Cody Rhodes stands face-to-face with Roman Reigns next Friday on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Also, the two will clash in a massive tag team match on Night One. Reigns will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to face Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ahead of their square-off at this year's Show of Shows, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner and the leader of The Bloodline are scheduled to have a confrontation this Friday on SmackDown.

On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt predicted what would happen when the two stand head-to-head on the Blue Brand. He disclosed that he thinks the confrontation would not get physical.

"I think no shenanigans. I think they're gonna save fireworks to pop off in the closing week or two when they bring all the shenanigans, all the fireworks in to really kinda excite you. I think they're gonna still kinda keep it just like tense. Just like, no contact, no nothing, like the slap we got. But like outside of that, I think we're getting a lot of just like palpable tension. And then in, like, the go home RAW/SmackDown, we're gonna see sh*t pop off. So, I think we're gonna hold steady for now," he said. [40:43 - 41:14]

What happened the last time Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were in the same WWE ring?

Nearly two weeks ago, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins went to SmackDown to confront The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During the confrontation, The Visionary accepted The Rock's challenge for the massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Reigns dubbed The American Nightmare "an idiot" for letting Rollins answer the challenge for him. He also informed Rhodes that he would not get another shot at his title if he lost at WrestleMania.

The confrontation ended with the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner slapping The Rock after the latter made an insulting comment about him. Rhodes later claimed on RAW it was payback for The Final Boss slapping him at WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

