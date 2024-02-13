WWE legend says nobody is prouder of The Rock than him (Exclusive)

The Rock is widely viewed as one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time both inside and outside of the wrestling business. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) gave his take on The Great One's achievements.

After cementing his status as one of WWE's most popular stars, The Rock slowed down his in-ring career in the early 2000s to pursue acting. The 51-year-old went on to become a major Hollywood attraction, while he also continued to make sporadic WWE appearances.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP only had positive things to say about The Brahma Bull:

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's still the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes], how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid." [2:37 – 3:21]

In the video above, Diamond Dallas Page also reacted to Janel Grant's lawsuit against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

The Rock's WrestleMania XL role

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock confirmed he is in training ahead of his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

The WWE icon was expected to face his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. However, the first-time-ever match no longer looks set to happen after Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes chose Reigns as his WrestleMania XL opponent.

On February 8, The Great One turned heel for the first time since 2003 when he slapped Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. His next WWE appearance is advertised to take place on the February 16 episode of SmackDown.

