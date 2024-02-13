DDP reacts to John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) says he did not read Janel Grant's accusations against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

On January 25, Grant alleged in a 67-page lawsuit that Laurinaitis and McMahon sexually assaulted her during her time in WWE between 2019 and 2022. McMahon denied the allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, "out of respect."

DDP wrestled for WWE in 2001 and 2002 when McMahon oversaw main roster storylines. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WCW legend explained why he does not want to pass judgment on the claims:

"I didn't read the complaint," DDP said. "I didn't see what was said. I've heard bits and pieces of it, and I wasn't there, bro. You'll never hear me comment on something that I wasn't there, and if I'm gonna have a comment, I'm most likely gonna say it right to the person's face, so they didn't hear, 'Oh, DDP said this.' Like, no, I didn't." [5:32 – 5:55]

Watch the video above to hear more from DDP on several wrestling topics, including Cody Rhodes' current storyline with Roman Reigns.

DDP's relationship with John Laurinaitis

In 2001, WWE's on-screen and off-screen personnel underwent drastic changes following Vince McMahon's purchase of WCW. DDP was one of many WCW wrestlers who joined the WWE roster, while John Laurinaitis became a backstage executive.

Having worked with John Laurinaitis in WCW, DDP only has good things to say about WWE's former Head of Talent Relations:

"I know that this is a crazy world we're in right now, and I think it's gotten crazier ever since COVID. I don't know. One person that I did know is Johnny Laurinaitis, and [he was] always an aces dude to me, and that's a guy I do know. The other people I don't know. I don't really know them." [6:00 – 6:25]

Laurinaitis' lawyer, Edward Brennan, recently denied Janel Grant's accusations, claiming his client is a "victim" and "not a predator" in the case.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE