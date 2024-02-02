John Laurinaitis breaks silence on lawsuit through attorney; alleges he was a "victim" and accuses Vince McMahon - Reports

John Laurinaitis, one of the co-defendants in the lawsuit brought against Vince McMahon and WWE last week, has now broken his silence on the matter through his lawyer to issue a statement.

Last week, ex-WWE employee Janel Grant brought a lawsuit to federal court, where she alleged that McMahon and Laurinaitis had been involved in assault alongside various other allegations, with the suit even stating that McMahon used to schedule appointments for her to service Laurinaitis.

VICE News contacted Edward Brennan, Laurinaitis' lawyer about the suit. He confirmed that he represented John Laurinaitis and also issued a statement saying that his client denied the allegations and that he was a victim in the case and not a predator.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

When asked to clarify whether he was saying that Vince McMahon was the predator in this matter and John Laurinaitis was a victim like Janel Grant, Brennan asked for it to be counted how many times in the allegations Vince McMahon asserted control over both of them.

“Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.”

The lawsuit and the revelations contained within shook up the wrestling world when it emerged last week.

While the world, in general, waits for an outcome in the matter, it remains to be seen what other news will emerge regarding the allegations and if any others will be implicated, like Lesnar allegedly was.

