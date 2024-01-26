Vince McMahon responds to recent lawsuit and sex abuse allegations

A spokesperson for former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has released a statement in light of the recent sexual assault allegations.

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, accusing Vince McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. The complaint additionally claimed that the former Chairman had breached the terms of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

In a communication to Deadline, a spokesperson for McMahon has now asserted that the lawsuit consisted of lies and 'made-up instances.' The statement refuted all allegations, emphasizing McMahon's strong commitment to vigorously defend himself.

"This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself," said a spokesperson of McMahon. [DEADLINE]

Expand Tweet

The legal complaint further alleges sexual assault against John Laurinaitis, the former Head of Talent Relations at the company. Additionally, it asserted that WWE had attempted to 'conceal the wrongdoing.'

It will be intriguing to see the unfolding of this delicate situation in the days to come.

How do you interpret the latest statement from Vince McMahon's camp? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.