WWE Executive seemingly fired after Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE has reportedly let go former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis less than a month after Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were allegedly involved in sexual misconduct backstage, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. They were both subjected to internal investigations after reports of a multi-million dollar non-disclosure agreement with a female employee were made public.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the details and revealed that Laurinaitis was "let go" by the company last week. However, due to the controversies mentioned above, the information was limited to a "small circle."

Soon after Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H returned took on the executive role as the new Head of Talent Relations, effectively replacing Laurinaitis. Additionally, he took over as the company's Head of Creative - a move that has been well-received by fans.

Stephanie McMahon took over as the co-CEO of the company and currently shares the role with Nick Khan.

The Board of Directors of WWE launched an internal inquiry as Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were accused of paying $3 million to a paralegal to cover up an alleged affair. As of this writing, no further details about the investigations have been revealed to the public.

