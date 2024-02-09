Did The Rock confirm his full-time WWE return? Analyzing latest hint

The Rock has created a worldwide storm; whether the reasons are good or bad, that can be debated, but his impact has been undeniable. The Great One returned last Friday on SmackDown and closed the show with an intense face-off with Roman Reigns, sparking rumors regarding their WrestleMania XL match.

A few hours away from the big WrestleMania XL kick-off press conference, The Rock was a guest on the Pat McAfee show. We saw a different Rock here than we have in recent years, more like the Hollywood Rock we saw in the early 2000s.

During the show, he addressed the Cody Rhodes situation and also spoke about his near future. He also claimed a section of Rhodes' fans to be cry babies.

"The Rock says this, those Cody crybabies, the ones for every 10 tweets, they're shoving a Chicken McNugget in their mouth, every 20 tweets, they're shoving 2 McNuggets up their a*. All you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth & enjoy the ride that The Rock is gonna take your candy a** on."

The People's Champion has assured us that he will take us on a great ride, but he didn't mention for how long. Given how busy Johnson is in Hollywood and the business space, this looks like a run only until WrestleMania XL, and nothing after that.

The Rock reveals the main reason behind his WWE return

Since his departure to Hollywood in the early 2000s, Rock has returned for appearances and matches whenever he has had the time to. However, he hasn't wrestled a full-length proper match since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

In years past, everyone wanted The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but nobody was quite sure if the future WWE Hall of Famer would re-enter the squared circle. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, the former WWE Champion revealed the reason behind his return to the company and most likely in-ring appearance too.

"Why? I love it. I love getting in there. I love pro wrestling. I was born in this business. From the second roman reigns said 'i'm the head of the table, I'm the head of the bloodline', that's when our story began. It's converging to WrestleMania. I understand the passion which we're gonna address today."

The kick-off press conference will stream live in a few hours, and it's surely going to be one hell of an event. The road to WrestleMania XL has kicked off with the right intensity and thrill.

