“When Reed loses we all win” – Fans slam Patrick Reed after court dismissed his $750,000,000 defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and others

The court has dismissed Patrick Reed's $750 million defamation lawsuit against analyst Brandel Chamblee and several other golf media members.

In August 2022, Reed filed a defamation lawsuit against a number of media outlets and personalities, including Chamblee, Golf Channel’s Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, and Eamon Lynch. He accused all of them of conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood, and tortious interference.

However, US District Judge Timothy Corrigan first dismissed the lawsuit in November and then once again on Wednesday, September 27.

"Many of the statements are not about Reed," Corrigan wrote in the 78-page verdict. "Some statements are about LIV Golf, of which Reed is a member. but not specifically about Reed. Others are matters of opinion or permissible rhetorical hyperbole. Still others are statements of fact, the truth of which are not challenged."

Expand Tweet

Following the court's orders, fans on Twitter criticized Reed for his actions and took a dig at the golfer.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"When Reed loses we all win 🍻"

Expand Tweet

"Once a cheater..."

Expand Tweet

"If you steal from your college teammates, are generally hated by your own family become a gardener with your lies in the rough and play Sandy Andy in the bunkers you’re probably gonna lose all your court battles as well. Now you can get back to being Captain America oh wait, no you’re captain ass napkin. Seeya. Your 15 minutes have expired."

Expand Tweet

"The greatest travesty in modern golf was Patrick Reed beating Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Masters"

Expand Tweet

"Lol how much $ did he waste on lawyers to get that outcome?"

Expand Tweet

"He will probably go steal some s*** to make him feel better."

Expand Tweet

"Given his public person status and New York Times v Sullivan (and it’s progeny), this case never had a chance period."

Expand Tweet

"Surprised that a judge didn't award Patrick Reed half a billion dollars because some journalists were mean to him and hurt his feelings. 🤷"

Expand Tweet

"Good!🙌 It's pretty simple: If you don't like people pointing out that you often behave like a jerkish spoiled brat, then don't behave like a jerkish spoiled brat.."

Expand Tweet

"Captain America has become kind of a dbag. IMO Pretty rough when your hated more than the press, LOL."

Expand Tweet

"People don't like you or what you say are okay expressing that as long as they don't lie and know they're lying about something that could really hurt your rep....more than you've already done to it.🧑‍⚖️"

Expand Tweet

When will Patrick Reed play next?

The 33-year-old American will next be seen at the LIV Golf Jeddah, the 13th event on the Saudi-backed circuit's schedule. It will take place from October 13 to 15 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.

Patrick Reed is currently placed fourth in the LIV Golf individual standings, while his team, 4 Aces GC, leads the team portion. He has made five top-five finishes this year.

Here's a look at Patrick Reed's performance in the LIV Golf League 2023:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 38

LIV Golf Tucson: 18

LIV Golf Orlando: 4

LIV Golf Adelaide: 3

LIV Golf Singapore: 14

LIV Golf Tulsa: 12

LIV Golf DC: 39

LIV Golf Andalucía: 5

LIV Golf London: 2

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 37

LIV Golf Bedminster: 4

LIV Golf Chicago: 21