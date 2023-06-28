When is Stephen Curry's tee time at The Match 2023?

NBA star Stephen Curry will be taking part in The Match 2023 starting at 6:30 pm (ET) this Thursday, June 29. He will be teaming up with his Golden State Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson.

Curry and Thompson will be facing off against fellow sports stars, but from NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be the first time that a team formed only with NBA players and a team composed only of NFL players will face each other in The Match. The exact tee time for each player has not been released but is expected to be around 7:00 pm (ET).

The Match is a charity event that pits sports personalities against each other in a round of golf. Previous events have featured top golf players, as well as players from other sports. In this edition, there will be no golfers playing alongside Stephen Curry and other stars.

According to USA Today and Golf.com, only Stephen Curry stands out among the four competitors for his golfing ability so far. His reported handicap is excellent (0.1), while Mahomes, Kelce, and Thompson are far from that level (7.7, 11, and 12 respectively).

Stephen Curry and The Match

This is not the first time Stephen Curry will participate in The Match. Two years ago he teamed up with former NFL player Payton Manning. There they lost a close loss to Phil Mickelson and another former basketball superstar: Charles Barkley.

Barkley himself will be doing the commentary for the television broadcasts.

Klay Thompson (L) and Stephen Curry (R) after winning the 2022 NBA Finals (Image via Getty).

The Match 2023 will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It is a venue that has hosted this event twice before. It is a 6722-yard, par 70 course.

However, only a 12-hole course will be used for The Match. The Match Play format will be used, so a point will be assigned to the winning team for each hole. The format will include the peculiarity that both members of each team will tee off on each hole, but will then choose the best-placed ball to continue play.

The tournament is sponsored by high finance firm Capital One. Proceeds from The Match will go to the No Kid Hungry charity. In addition, golf carts (custom-made) that will be used by Stephen Curry and the rest of the players during the tournament will be auctioned off to fans. These proceeds will also go to No Kid Hungry.

According to figures from Capital One, the seven previous editions of The Match have raised some $35 million for various charities.

Previous editions have featured big names in golf and other sports, such as the aforementioned Manning, Mickelson, and Barkley, as well as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Brady.

