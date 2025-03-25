When is TGL Final match 2? Schedule, how to watch and more explored

The TGL Final match 2 is here. On Monday, March 24, the first final was played between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club. Atlanta won with a victory margin of 6-5.

Today, both teams will play the second and third matches of the TGL Final.

How to watch TGL Final Match 2 (all times ET)

New York Golf Club (No. 4) vs Atlanta Drive GC (No. 3) – Time: 7 PM on ESPN and ESPN+

New York Golf Club (No. 3) vs Atlanta Drive GC (No. 4) – Time: 9 PM on ESPN and ESPN+ (if needed)

A TGL fan can also watch the TGL Final 2 online via ESPN+, where there will be a live simulcast of ESPN2.

Here, "if needed" means that if New York Golf Club wins match 2, then there will be a showdown between the two teams to break the tie and decide the champion.

Final 2 will have the same rules as the matches played during the entire season. In the first final, the Atlanta GC team featured Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay. New York Golf Club had Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Rickie Fowler.

Here is how TGL Final match 2 will be played

As mentioned above, the TGL Final match 2 will follow the same format as the rest of the season. As we all are aware, TGL is played on a golf simulator, and there will be a nine-hole course on that simulator. Two teams will play against each other in the same way they did prior to the finals.

Then there will be Triples, where each team’s three players will play together as a group on the simulator.

Singles will be played after Triples, where players from each team will take turns playing one hole by themselves on the simulator. Then there will be Short Game with close-up shots, and Putting.

However, there will be one difference in this last part of the TGL Final match 2. The Putting format will not be played on the simulator but on a special high-tech green inside the stadium to create a real golf course feel.

Hammers will also be a factor, where each team will start with three special moves called ‘Hammers’, a kind of advantage that a team can use whenever they feel the need for it.

In short, just like the rest of the season, the Final of the TGL will feature both team and solo play. It will be played on a simulator and also live in the stadium. Hammers will spice things up to make the Final even more interesting.

