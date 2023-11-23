When are Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods teeing off together next? Confirmed event, date and more explored

Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie will tee off together at this year’s PNC Championship. The duo confirmed their participation at the 36-hole event after months of speculation. With this, the father-son duo will now compete in the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The 2023 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida from December 16-17. The event, which features major championship members and their relatives, is now the only event that Tiger hasn’t missed in the last three years. Despite being sidelined by injuries, the ace golfer has found a way to play alongside his son each year.

Opening up on the event, Tiger Woods said in a statement released by the tournament:

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie.”

Expand Tweet

Tiger and Charlie will go up against several big player-relative duos at the event. The Woods duo will take on the likes of Lee Trevino, Padraig Harrington, Justin Thomas, John Daly, Vijay Singh, Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam and Tom Lehman in Florida.

It is noteworthy that Tiger is also scheduled to play in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next week. Having missed most of the past two seasons due to injuries to his lower right leg and foot sustained from the infamous February 2021 car crash, it’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour legend fares at the competitive events.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

The Woods father-son duo made their PNC Championship debut in 2020. They haven’t missed an edition of the event since. The legend and his son soon became a fan favorite at the event, owing to their similarities on the golf field. Many fans claim that Charlie plays golf like a ‘miniature Tiger Woods.’

It is pertinent to note that Tiger and Charlie are yet to win the PNC Championship. The duo has continually fallen short of the Willie Park Trophy, despite being favorites on multiple occasions. They finished inside the top 10 in each year. The duo’s best score came in 2021 when they fired a final-round 57 in the scramble format. However, they lost to John Daly and his son, John Daly II by two strokes.

Expand Tweet

Despite their continual losses, Tiger loves playing with Charlie. The 15-time major champion once stated that the feeling of playing with his son was “indescribable.”

Speaking in a press conference after the 2020 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime… I'm proud of whatever direction he (Charlie) chooses, whether he sticks with the game or not. That's one of the things that we made sure of. That Charlie was Charlie."

Needless to say, Tiger Woods is excited to get on the greens again. Earlier last month, the five-time Masters winner was spotted playing with his son Charlie at the Florida Golf Club. The ace golfer seemed to be practising, despite still being injured.