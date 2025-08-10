When was Tommy Fleetwood's last win? Past record explored

Tommy Fleetwood is in position to win his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Fleetwood’s last win came on January 14, 2024, at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. Playing at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, he birdied the final two holes to finish at 19-under, one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence. The victory earned him €387,213.68 and was his seventh DP World Tour title.

Tommy Fleetwood has seven European Tour wins. He won his first in 2013 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. There, he won a playoff against Stephen Gallacher and Ricardo Gonzalez. In 2017, he claimed two titles: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Open de France. He successfully defended his Abu Dhabi title in 2018. Fleetwood then won the Nedbank Golf Challenge twice, in 2019 and 2022.

On the PGA Tour, Fleetwood has made over 160 starts without a win. He has 42 top-10 finishes and more than $31 million in earnings. Notable close calls include a playoff loss at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and leading after three rounds at the 2025 Travelers Championship before finishing second. Additionally, PGA Tour communications also highlighted Tommy Fleetwood's winless streak on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour highlights Tommy Fleetwood’s long wait for first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has been playing well on the PGA Tour but has not won a tournament yet. This might change soon, as he is currently leading the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2025, Fleetwood almost won the Travelers Championship, finishing tied for second after missing the top spot by just one shot.

Right now, Fleetwood is on top of the leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He faces strong competition from Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler, who are in second and third place after Saturday’s round.

PGA Tour Communications posted on their X page about Fleetwood’s long wait for a win. The post highlighted that he is the only player since 1983 to have many top finishes but no wins. The post read:

“Tommy Fleetwood seeks first PGA TOUR victory in 162nd start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Has six runner-up finishes and 42 top-10 finishes, the most of any player without a win on TOUR since 1983. At No. 9, is the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings without a victory on TOUR.”

Fleetwood is at 14 under par in the tournament after round 3. He shot 63 in the first round, making eight birdies. In the second round, he scored 64 with seven birdies. On Saturday, his third round was 69, with five birdies. With his strong play so far, Fleetwood is hoping to get his first PGA Tour win very soon.

