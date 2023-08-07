When is the United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship? Timings, where to watch, schedule, and more explored

The United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship is probably the biggest amateur golf event in the country. Several talented amateur golfers face off against each other for one of the oldest championships. The event is organized by the USGA and has a long history dating back to its first edition in 1895.

The Championship will be played out at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles from the 7th of August 2023 till the 13th of August. The competition is expected to be exhilarating and a new women's amateur champion will be crowned as previous winner Saki Baba isn't defending her title this year.

How to watch the Open 2023 on television and Live Streaming Online

The Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be streamed live on Peacock TV in United States. However, everyone outside of the country will have to use a strong VPN as Peacock TV is geo-restricted outside the country.

Additionally, NBC Sports will also offer a live telecast of the Golf event for all their DTH users. Interestingly, there are various online streaming platforms that offers NBC Sports as part of their membership.

United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship schedule, timing, amd format

The format of the championship usually consists of stroke-play qualifying rounds followed by match-play competition. During the stroke-play portion, golfers play a certain number of rounds, and the top players advance to the match-play bracket, where they compete in head-to-head matches until a champion is determined.

The iconic golfing event will start from Monday, 7th August 2023 and will go on till Sunday, 13th of August. The event will be a knockout competition consisting of the round of 64, round of 32, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals on the last day of the event.

Below is the entire schedule of the 7-day event.

Date Types of events Monday, 7th August Stroke Play (18 holes) Tuesday, 8th August Stroke Play (18 holes) Wednesday, 9th August Round of 64 (Match Play) Thursday, 10th August Round of 32 and 16 (Match Play) Friday, 11th August Quarterfinals (Match Play) Saturday, 12th August Semifinals (Match Play) Sunday, 13th August Finals (36 holes)

The United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be a week long affair where 72 golfers from around the world will fight out for the most prized competition in amateur golf history.

Saki Baba is the previous winner for the United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship

18-year old Saki Baba comfortably won the United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship last year with a score of 11 & 9. The Japanese born golfer has since then turned pro and is currently focusing on establishing a career in professional golf. She was also part of the iconic US Women's Open in 2023.