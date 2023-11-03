When will the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship resume after suspension of Round 1?

The first round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will resume on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 a.m. MST (10:30 a.m. ET). The tournament was suspended due to darkness at 5:48 p.m. MST on Thursday, November 2, and a few golfers are yet to complete the opening round before they head for the second round.

Following the semi-finished first round, Cameron Percy topped the leaderboard with a score of under 10. He played a bogey-free round and made eight birdies and one ace to score 62. Michael Kim finished in a four-way tie with Camilo Villegas, Nate Lashley and Tano Goya. They all played a round of under-8.

Percy started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then carded another birdie on the third hole. He made three birdies and one eagle on the front nine and five on the back to score 62.

Nine golfers are yet to complete their inaugural round, while the rest will start with the second round as scheduled. Here are the golfers who have yet to finish their first round:

Jeffrey Kang

Kyle Westmoreland

Billy Davis (a)

Roberto Diaz

Hunter Epson

Ryan Gerard

Scott Harrington

Peter Knade

Augusto Nunez

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Friday tee times

The second round of the tournament will start at 6:25 a.m. MST (9:25 a.m. ET) on Friday. The tournament is taking place at El Cardonal Golf Course, which was designed by Tiger Woods, in Mexico. It has a purse of $8.2 million.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship (All Time ET):

1st tee

9:25 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, David Thompson, Matthias Schwab

9:36 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati, Carson Young

9:47 a.m.: Nick Watney, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

9:58 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

10:09 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

10:20 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Russell Knox, Vince Whaley

10:31 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

10:42 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Taylor Pendrith, Kramer Hickok

10:53 a.m.: Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Brent Grant

11:04 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Ryo Ishikawa, Chris Gotterup

11:15 a.m.: Jeffrey Kang, Hunter Epson, Billy Davis

2:10 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Max McGreevy

2:21 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander

2:32 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, Justin Suh

2:43 p.m.: Luke List, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk

2:54 p.m.: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

3:05 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell

3:16 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin

3:27 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat

3:38 p.m.: Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Callum Tarren

3:49 p.m.: Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Michael Block

4 p.m.: Kelsei Hiratam Isaiah Salinda, Jose Cristobal Islas

10th tee

9:25 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, Cameron Percy

9:36 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Ben Martin, Ben Taylor

9:47 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Greyson Sigg, Marty Dou

9:58 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Mongtomery

10:09 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

10:31 a.m.: Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft

10:42 a.m.: David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

10:53 a.m.: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

11:04 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Augusto Nunez, Chase Johnson

11:15 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Roberto Diaz, Peter Knade

2:10 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Yu

2:21 p.m.: David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott

2:32 p.m.: Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Paul Haley II

2:43 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

2:54 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Jim Herman

3:05 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker

3:16 p.m.: Michael Kim, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman

3:27 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Brandon Wu, Will Gorson

3:38 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner

3:49 p.m.: Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Chris Naegel

4 p.m.: Sebastian Vazques, Isidro Benitez, Preston Summerhays