When will Angela Zhang tee off at the US Women’s Open 2023? 14-year-old golf prodigy’s tee times explored

14-year-old Angela Zhang is living her dream right now. The young golfer is at the 2023 US Women's Open after making the field by sinking in a 25-foot birdie at the Qualifier. The qualifier was held at the Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, where 50 golfers teed it up for just two open spots.

Angela Zhang made the headlines when she qualified, beating 48 golfers older and more experienced than her. Now, she is ready to tee it off in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links at the US Women's Open. Zhang will tee off alongside Mirim Lee and Teresa Toscano Borreto at 5:46 pm EST.

EatandSleepGolf @EatandSleepGolf



This is the swing of 14 year old Angela



#AngelaZhang #USWomensOpen



There’s two young players with the surname Zhang with smooth swings teeing it up at the US Women’s Open this week …This is the swing of 14 year old Angela There’s two young players with the surname Zhang with smooth swings teeing it up at the US Women’s Open this week …This is the swing of 14 year old Angela #AngelaZhang #USWomensOpen https://t.co/TPloayVhQ2

Zhang is quite excited to play at the US Open. The youngster has a lot to learn and is ready to give it her all during the weekend. Speaking via GolfWeek she said:

“I’m just super excited to be able to play Pebble Beach and compete in one, if not the highest, the best women’s professional golf tournament in the world. And just to be able to play alongside all the LPGA players I‘ve looked up to is going to be such an amazing experience.”

Angela Zhang's journey to the US Women's Open

This was Angela Zhang's third attempt to qualify for the US Open. Zhang began playing golf at the tender age of six, and since then she has been quite serious about it. Working with coach Han Kim at the age of eight was the first time when her natural talents were recognized and then developed even further.

Since then her golf career took off quite a bit and she went on to win several tournaments. This included the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta, where she finished second.

Despite being so young, Angela Zhang is already looking ahead into the future. With her ultimate dream being to turn pro, she has already caught the attention of several college programs. She wishes to play collegiate golf before turning pro.

"I definitely want to play in college. I think that's really important because you get to experience college life and you get to play for a team. And then after college, if I'm ready, I'll go pro," Zhang said.

Poll : 0 votes