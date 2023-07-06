Golf
By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 06, 2023 08:15 GMT
The US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach will include a group of exceptionally accomplished amateur players, accounting for roughly 20 percent of the field. A total of 29 amateurs will take on the difficult course in the hopes of creating a name for themselves in one of the most famous championships in women's golf.

These amateurs are from 11 different nations and represent a varied spectrum of backgrounds, demonstrating the global appeal and talent in women's golf. Alabama, Stanford, Texas, and UCLA are among the famous amateur contenders, each with two players.

The young athletes have already shown their talent and potential, and they are eager to make an impression on such a large stage.

Top amateurs at the US Women's Open 2023

Although Ingrid Lindblad, the current World Amateur Golf Ranking No. 1 player, will not be competing in this year's US Women's Open, Saki Baba, the second-ranked amateur, will.

Baba, who won the US Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay in 2022, brings her impressive track record and dedication to Pebble Beach.

The Path to Pebble continues tonight. ⛳️Tune in to @GolfChannel at 8 p.m. ET for Episode 2 chronicling the journey of several golfers as they prepare for the #USWomensOpen. https://t.co/N9EqeFrsik

Saki Baba

The reigning US Women's Amateur champion will compete in the US Women's Open for the second time. Last year, as a 17-year-old, she finished tied for 49th place at Pine Needles.

Kim Lauren

A 17-year-old golfer from British Columbia, Canada, gained her second consecutive berth in the tournament with rounds of 70 and 69 at Vancouver Golf Club.

Kim, an incoming freshman at Texas, will be looking to establish a name for herself in the competition.

Chizuru Komiya

Until tomorrow. #USWomensOpen https://t.co/w5Qbyf9R2u

Chizuru Komiya, too, is 17 years old and will make her debut in the US Women's Open after being added to the lineup on July 3.

Komiya was initially denied access to a playoff for the remaining slots from the Boso Country Club qualification but was eventually awarded entry.

Minori Nagano

She qualified for her second U.S. Women's Open as a senior at Oregon by shooting scores of 70 and 72 at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Oregon.

Jessica Baker

A 20-year-old senior at Central Florida, Jessica Baker qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 Women's Amateur Championship. This will be her first time competing in the championship.

Krissy Carman

“You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right.”Leaving the golf world better than she found it 👏 @MichelleWieWest https://t.co/zFxmCxHHdl

A 28-year-old mother and golfer won the 2022 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur. Carman became the first mother to win the Women's Mid-Amateur since Ellen Port in 2011. This will be her first appearance in the tournament.

List of amateurs and their tee time at the 2023 US Women's Open

S. No.Player NameTee Time(All time ET)
1Kelly Xu (a)10:00 am
2Saki Baba (a)11:17 am
3Amari Avery (a)11:28 am
4Anna Davis (a)11:50 am
5Krissy Carman (a)3:45 pm
6Farah O’Keefe (a)3:45 pm
7Amanda Doherty (a)10:11 am
8Jeneath Wong (a)10:44 am
9Grace Summerhays (a)4:07 pm
10Emilia Migiaccio (a)4:18 pm
11Chizuru Komiya (a)4:29 pm
12Jess Baker (a)4:40 pm
13Benedetta Moresco (a)10:33 am
14Angela Zhang (a)5:46 pm
15Julia Misemer (a)5:57 pm
16Sadie Englemann (a)10:00 am
17Monet Chun (a)10:11 am
18Aine Donegan (a)10:33 am
19Zoe Campos (a)10:44 am
20Yana Wilson (a)10:55 am
21Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a)12:01 pm
22Kaili Xiao (a)3:45 pm
23Sarah Edwards (a)3:56 pm
24Sophie Linder (a)4:07 pm
25Minori Magano (a)4:18 pm
26Lauren Kim (a)4:29 pm
27Tingsuan Huang (a)5:13 pm
28Celeste Dao (a)5:46 pm
29Megan Propeck (a)5:57 pm

