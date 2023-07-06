The US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach will include a group of exceptionally accomplished amateur players, accounting for roughly 20 percent of the field. A total of 29 amateurs will take on the difficult course in the hopes of creating a name for themselves in one of the most famous championships in women's golf.

These amateurs are from 11 different nations and represent a varied spectrum of backgrounds, demonstrating the global appeal and talent in women's golf. Alabama, Stanford, Texas, and UCLA are among the famous amateur contenders, each with two players.

The young athletes have already shown their talent and potential, and they are eager to make an impression on such a large stage.

Top amateurs at the US Women's Open 2023

Although Ingrid Lindblad, the current World Amateur Golf Ranking No. 1 player, will not be competing in this year's US Women's Open, Saki Baba, the second-ranked amateur, will.

Baba, who won the US Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay in 2022, brings her impressive track record and dedication to Pebble Beach.

Saki Baba

The reigning US Women's Amateur champion will compete in the US Women's Open for the second time. Last year, as a 17-year-old, she finished tied for 49th place at Pine Needles.

Kim Lauren

A 17-year-old golfer from British Columbia, Canada, gained her second consecutive berth in the tournament with rounds of 70 and 69 at Vancouver Golf Club.

Kim, an incoming freshman at Texas, will be looking to establish a name for herself in the competition.

Chizuru Komiya

Chizuru Komiya, too, is 17 years old and will make her debut in the US Women's Open after being added to the lineup on July 3.

Komiya was initially denied access to a playoff for the remaining slots from the Boso Country Club qualification but was eventually awarded entry.

Minori Nagano

She qualified for her second U.S. Women's Open as a senior at Oregon by shooting scores of 70 and 72 at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Oregon.

Jessica Baker

A 20-year-old senior at Central Florida, Jessica Baker qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 Women's Amateur Championship. This will be her first time competing in the championship.

Krissy Carman

A 28-year-old mother and golfer won the 2022 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur. Carman became the first mother to win the Women's Mid-Amateur since Ellen Port in 2011. This will be her first appearance in the tournament.

List of amateurs and their tee time at the 2023 US Women's Open

S. No. Player Name Tee Time(All time ET) 1 Kelly Xu (a) 10:00 am 2 Saki Baba (a) 11:17 am 3 Amari Avery (a) 11:28 am 4 Anna Davis (a) 11:50 am 5 Krissy Carman (a) 3:45 pm 6 Farah O’Keefe (a) 3:45 pm 7 Amanda Doherty (a) 10:11 am 8 Jeneath Wong (a) 10:44 am 9 Grace Summerhays (a) 4:07 pm 10 Emilia Migiaccio (a) 4:18 pm 11 Chizuru Komiya (a) 4:29 pm 12 Jess Baker (a) 4:40 pm 13 Benedetta Moresco (a) 10:33 am 14 Angela Zhang (a) 5:46 pm 15 Julia Misemer (a) 5:57 pm 16 Sadie Englemann (a) 10:00 am 17 Monet Chun (a) 10:11 am 18 Aine Donegan (a) 10:33 am 19 Zoe Campos (a) 10:44 am 20 Yana Wilson (a) 10:55 am 21 Maddison Hinso-Tolchard (a) 12:01 pm 22 Kaili Xiao (a) 3:45 pm 23 Sarah Edwards (a) 3:56 pm 24 Sophie Linder (a) 4:07 pm 25 Minori Magano (a) 4:18 pm 26 Lauren Kim (a) 4:29 pm 27 Tingsuan Huang (a) 5:13 pm 28 Celeste Dao (a) 5:46 pm 29 Megan Propeck (a) 5:57 pm

